Hundreds of householders without electricity as areas around Kirriemuir hit by power cut

Hundreds of householders in the Kirriemuir area are currently without electricity.

The unplanned outage was reported just before 5pm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks say they hope to restore power by 8pm.

Engineers are currently on site.

SSEN sorry for the loss of power

A spokesman said: “We are sorry for the loss of power affecting 340 homes and 55 postcodes in the DD8 area.

“Our engineers are onsite working hard to get the power back as quickly as they can.”

He added it was hoped it would be restored by 8pm.

Customers in the Checkiefield area on the outskirts of Kirriemuir and in the Glen Clova area say they are currently without power.