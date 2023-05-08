Angus & The Mearns Hundreds of householders without electricity as areas around Kirriemuir hit by power cut SSE says around 340 customers across 55 postcodes in the area are affected by the unplanned outage By Lindsey Hamilton May 8 2023, 6.19pm Share Hundreds of householders without electricity as areas around Kirriemuir hit by power cut Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4374394/hundreds-of-homes-without-electricity-as-areas-around-kirriemuir-hit-by-power-cut/ Copy Link Hundreds of homes in the Kirriemuir area hit by power cut [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of householders in the Kirriemuir area are currently without electricity. The unplanned outage was reported just before 5pm. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks say they hope to restore power by 8pm. Engineers are currently on site. SSEN sorry for the loss of power A spokesman said: “We are sorry for the loss of power affecting 340 homes and 55 postcodes in the DD8 area. “Our engineers are onsite working hard to get the power back as quickly as they can.” The area affected. Image: SSEN He added it was hoped it would be restored by 8pm. Customers in the Checkiefield area on the outskirts of Kirriemuir and in the Glen Clova area say they are currently without power. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close