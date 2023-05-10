Red tape delays luxury holiday flats plan for former hotel site overlooking Carnoustie Championship links

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ambitious plans for a development of luxury holiday flats with stunning views over Carnoustie’s Championship golf course have hit another delay.

A London-based firm is behind the scheme for the site of the former Links Hotel, which has lain empty for years.

It enjoys a spectacular location on Links Parade directly opposite the 1st tee and 18th green of the Open Championship venue.

Quattro Group want to revitalise previously approved proposals and create two four-storey blocks on the vacant land.

The gap site is directly beside the 136-year-old Caledonia Golf Club.

Project architects GFiveThree say the development follows other completed schemes in the area in terms of mass and character.

Previous plans by a different developer were approved on appeal back in 2007 but no work was done.

Quattro Group bought the site in 2018 while the previous application was still active but decided to tear up those plans and start again.

“A more contemporary solution is proposed in response to the more eclectic architectural styles of Links Parade, whilst referencing its Victorian heritage,” say the architects.

The site is just a few doors away from the original Carnoustie Ladies, the world’s oldest women’s golf club which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Prime position

Design images reveal stunning views across the course, with Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Links House nearby.

But environmental agency Sepa objected to the plan over flooding fears.

The applicants say the ground floor level has been raised after they carried out their own flood risk assessment.

The Stratford firm originally lodged a planning application with Angus Council last September.

Planners failed to hit their December determination deadline.

So the applicants lodged an appeal against non-determination.

It was due to be considered by councillors on the authority’s development management review committee (DMRC) on Tuesday.

Scottish test case implications

But new national legislation which has stalled appeals across the country has come into play in the Carnoustie matter.

Numerous planning appeals have been held up while Scottish Ministers reach a decision in a test case around the implications on National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4).

It is a situation which has also put a Forfar developer’s bid for nearly 250 new homes on hold.

Angus officials previously warned the review committee it could open the council up to judicial review challenge if a decision was taken without proper consideration of NPF4, which came into force in February.

The Carnoustie application will come before DMRC councillors again in due course.