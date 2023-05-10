Red tape delays luxury holiday flats plan for former hotel site overlooking Carnoustie Championship links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red tape delays luxury holiday flats plan for former hotel site overlooking Carnoustie Championship links

The proposal is the latest attempt to build on the site of the former Links Hotel beside The Open venue in a planning saga stretching back 15 years.

By Graham Brown
A design impression of how the Links Parade flats would look. Image: GFiveThree Architects
A design impression of how the Links Parade flats would look. Image: GFiveThree Architects

Ambitious plans for a development of luxury holiday flats with stunning views over Carnoustie’s Championship golf course have hit another delay.

A London-based firm is behind the scheme for the site of the former Links Hotel, which has lain empty for years.

It enjoys a spectacular location on Links Parade directly opposite the 1st tee and 18th green of the Open Championship venue.

Quattro Group want to revitalise previously approved proposals and create two four-storey blocks on the vacant land.

Old Links Hotel site in Carnoustie.
The site sits opposite Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Links House. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

The gap site is directly beside the 136-year-old Caledonia Golf Club.

Project architects GFiveThree say the development follows other completed schemes in the area in terms of mass and character.

Previous plans by a different developer were approved on appeal back in 2007 but no work was done.

Quattro Group bought the site in 2018 while the previous application was still active but decided to tear up those plans and start again.

Carnoustie flats planned for old Links Hotel site.
How the flats would look from the Championship course. Image: GFiveThree Architects.

“A more contemporary solution is proposed in response to the more eclectic architectural styles of Links Parade, whilst referencing its Victorian heritage,” say the architects.

The site is just a few doors away from the original Carnoustie Ladies, the world’s oldest women’s golf club which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Prime position

Design images reveal stunning views across the course, with Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Links House nearby.

But environmental agency Sepa objected to the plan over flooding fears.

The applicants say the ground floor level has been raised after they carried out their own flood risk assessment.

Carnoustie Links Hotel flats proposal
The view across the world-famous links. Image: GFiveThree Architects.

The Stratford firm originally lodged a planning application with Angus Council last September.

Planners failed to hit their December determination deadline.

So the applicants lodged an appeal against non-determination.

It was due to be considered by councillors on the authority’s development management review committee (DMRC) on Tuesday.

Scottish test case implications

But new national legislation which has stalled appeals across the country has come into play in the Carnoustie matter.

Numerous planning appeals have been held up while Scottish Ministers reach a decision in a test case around the implications on National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4).

It is a situation which has also put a Forfar developer’s bid for nearly 250 new homes on hold.

Angus officials previously warned the review committee it could open the council up to judicial review challenge if a decision was taken without proper consideration of NPF4, which came into force in February.

The Carnoustie application will come before DMRC councillors again in due course.

