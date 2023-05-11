Angus & The Mearns Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher Support is being offered to pupils of David Sleigh, who colleagues say will be sadly missed. By Lindsey Hamilton May 11 2023, 6.02pm Share Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4384687/monifieth-high-teacher-sleigh-death/ Copy Link 0 comment Monifieth High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation