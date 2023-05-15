Two people and dog rescued from stricken speedboat off Angus coast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people and a dog have been rescued from a stricken speedboat after it was found drifting off the Angus coast.

Crews from the Broughty Ferry station were called into action after reports a 14ft speedboat had broken down on the St Andrews side of Tentsmuir beach on Sunday.

The lifeboats were launched just after midday – with the vessel eventually found further north than its first reported location.

A statement on the Broughty Ferry RNLI Facebook page said: “The crew started the search at the mouth of the River Eden and worked towards St Andrews.

“Further reports came in of the boat in a different location from the one initially reported.

“(The crew) was then tasked to head north towards Barry Buddon.

“All-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched to assist and made for new location.”

The stricken speedboat was eventually located by lifeboat crews just after 1pm, three miles from its initial location and at the mercy of the tide.

It was then secured by the ILB crew for the journey back to Broughty Ferry.

Both the speedboat crew, and Arlow the dog, arrived safely back on shore just before 3.30pm.