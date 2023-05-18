Angus teenager Jamie blazes a trail as Scotland’s youngest King’s Scout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus teenager Jamie blazes a trail as Scotland’s youngest King’s Scout

New King's Scout Jamie Brown from Hillside, near Montrose, is heading to South Korea later this summer for the 25th World Jamboree.

By Graham Brown
Jamie Brown has become and first Arbroath and Montrose District Scout to earn the top honour since 2012. Image: Hillside Scout Group
Jamie Brown has become and first Arbroath and Montrose District Scout to earn the top honour since 2012. Image: Hillside Scout Group

Angus teenager Jamie Brown will carry Scouting’s top honour all the way to South Korea with him this summer.

The 1st Hillside Scout Group young leader has just become a King’s Scout after years of dedication to securing the accolade.

It’s a fantastic honour for the rugby-daft Montrose Academy youngster.

Angus King's Scout Jamie Brown
King’s Scout Jamie Brown proudly displays his award. Image: Hillside Scout Group

He is only the ninth Scottish Scout to receive the award.

And at 17 he’s made history by being the youngest.

Jamie’s achievement has been hailed by Arbroath and Montrose District Scout leaders.

It is more than a decade since a trio of Queen’s Scout awards were last presented locally.

Secret to success

But modest Jamie admitted the real driving force behind his success.

“It’s a great honour, but obviously I love badges so I really wanted to get this one!” he joked.

It’s the pinnacle of a Scouting career which began as a six-year-old Beaver with 1st Hillside.

He’s now a young leader there, and an Explorer Scout with Arbroath and Montrose District.

“When you join Explorers you can start working towards the final three badges and those are all steps towards the King’s Scout award,” said Jamie.

Andrew Sharkey, Chief Commissioner for Scotland presented Jamie with the award at a recent camp at Kinnaird in Angus.

Hillside Scout Jamie Brown receives King's award.
Jamie received the honour from Andrew Sharkey, Chief Commissioner for Scotland. Image: Hillside Scout Group

The certificate is signed by Bear Grylls as Chief Scout, and following the coronation of King Charles Jamie will also receive a certificate from the King.

He will also be invited to Day of Celebration at Windsor next St George’s Day next April.

Siblings set for World Jamboree

Before then, Jamie will be heading to South Korea as one of a number of Angus Scouts attending the 25th World Jamboree in July.

His younger sister, Kirsten, has also been selected for the trip.

Scouting has already taken Jamie to Germany.

And he hopes the King’s award may inspire others to similar heights.

“I think it’s nice to have a King’s Scout in the district,” added Jamie, whose Advanced Higher Physics rounded off his school exams this week.

“I’ve never seen anyone receive the award but there were lots of kids at the camp when I was presented with it.

“It would be nice to think that they might look at the presentation and think that’s what’s achievable by someone from around here.”

New badge for King Charles III reign

And Jamie’s most prized badge is a fresh design to mark the award being issued by the new King.

In 1909, King Edward VII agreed to award the King’s Scout Badge as the highest achievement for Scouts.

It was on the recommendation of Robert Baden-Powell, the movement’s founder and first Chief Scout.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls
Bear Grylls is Chief Scout.

The award became the Queen’s Scout Award for the length of her 70-year reign.

The new badge was designed with the forest green and yellowish gold of the original King’s award.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls says: “This is the pinnacle of young people’s achievements in Scouts.

“It shows that they have the courage, the kindness and commitment to tackle anything in life, helping others and serving their communities.”

