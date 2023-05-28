Man taken to hospital after car crash near Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a car crash on an Angus road.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on the A933 near Brechin shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Two fire crews and a number of police and ambulance vehicles were in attendance.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment, however the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Two fire crews attend Brechin crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a road traffic accident on the A933.

“There is one vehicle involved.

“We received the call at 3.15pm.

“We sent two appliances from Montrose.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.15pm on Sunday, to a report of a one car crash on the A933 near Brechin.

“One man, the driver, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Vehicle recovery was arranged.”