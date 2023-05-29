Teenager critical in hospital after crash on A933 near Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash near Brechin.

The incident involving a black BMW 120d happened on the A933 at around 3.15pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police closed the road for nearly two hours as emergency services worked at the scene.

Appeal for dashcam footage

Police investigating the crash have are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling along the A933 at the time to come forward.

Sergeant David Farr said: “We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dashcam footage or were in the area and may have witnessed this incident, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 2310 of May 28.