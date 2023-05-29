Watch moment Angus teen joins Jared Leto on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Watch moment Angus teen joins Jared Leto on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Jack Young, 19, was one of the lucky audience members selected to join Thirty Seconds to Mars during their rearranged set on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald

A Kirriemuir teenager has told of the moment he jumped on stage with Jared Leto at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Jack Young, 19, was one of the lucky audience members selected to join Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars during their rearranged set on Sunday.

Several fans were invited to be on stage with the rockers as they opened the Future Sounds stage.

Jack managed to film the moment on his phone with Leto posing for selfies.

‘Crazy’ moment fan joins Thirty Seconds to Mars

Jack told The Courier: “It was so crazy.

“At the start we were standing at the barriers. A crew member came up and asked if I was a true fan of the band and I had to name three of their songs.

“He then said to me that when the band start to play Rescue Me I had to meet him by a flag at the side of the stage.

“When the song came on, Jared said we need to have the craziest people on stage.

Thirty Seconds to Mars fan Jack Young with Jared Leto. Image: Jack Young

“I think the flag idea went out the window so I screamed as loud as I could.

“Then Jared said, ‘The boy with the fanny pack, get him on stage’, so I got lifted over the barrier and got to go up. It was incredible.”

The band, who are set to release their sixth album It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day in September, were forced to cancel their initial set on the Saturday due to technical issues.

The set was rearranged for Sunday morning.

‘It was fate’

Jack, who works for Starbucks, was delighted to see Thirty Seconds to Mars after initially thinking he would miss out.

He said: “I had tickets for the Friday and the Sunday, I couldn’t get tickets for Saturday.

“I was working as well so I was a bit gutted that I wasn’t going to be able to see them perform.

“It’s like fate that they were forced to cancel their set and played on Sunday.

Jared Leto on stage with Thirty Seconds to Mars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I was delighted to see them but I have seen lots of people upset that they couldn’t play Saturday. It is still good that they got to play here.”

Jack is hopeful of seeing the band back in Scotland soon.

He said: “I think they were totally blown away by the crowd.

“You can’t beat a Scottish crowd. Hopefully it entices them to come back and I can get on that stage again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]