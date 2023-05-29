Watch moment Angus teen joins Jared Leto on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kirriemuir teenager has told of the moment he jumped on stage with Jared Leto at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Jack Young, 19, was one of the lucky audience members selected to join Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars during their rearranged set on Sunday.

Several fans were invited to be on stage with the rockers as they opened the Future Sounds stage.

Jack managed to film the moment on his phone with Leto posing for selfies.

‘Crazy’ moment fan joins Thirty Seconds to Mars

Jack told The Courier: “It was so crazy.

“At the start we were standing at the barriers. A crew member came up and asked if I was a true fan of the band and I had to name three of their songs.

“He then said to me that when the band start to play Rescue Me I had to meet him by a flag at the side of the stage.

“When the song came on, Jared said we need to have the craziest people on stage.

“I think the flag idea went out the window so I screamed as loud as I could.

“Then Jared said, ‘The boy with the fanny pack, get him on stage’, so I got lifted over the barrier and got to go up. It was incredible.”

The band, who are set to release their sixth album It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day in September, were forced to cancel their initial set on the Saturday due to technical issues.

The set was rearranged for Sunday morning.

‘It was fate’

Jack, who works for Starbucks, was delighted to see Thirty Seconds to Mars after initially thinking he would miss out.

He said: “I had tickets for the Friday and the Sunday, I couldn’t get tickets for Saturday.

“I was working as well so I was a bit gutted that I wasn’t going to be able to see them perform.

“It’s like fate that they were forced to cancel their set and played on Sunday.

“I was delighted to see them but I have seen lots of people upset that they couldn’t play Saturday. It is still good that they got to play here.”

Jack is hopeful of seeing the band back in Scotland soon.

He said: “I think they were totally blown away by the crowd.

“You can’t beat a Scottish crowd. Hopefully it entices them to come back and I can get on that stage again.”