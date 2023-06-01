Plan to resolve Monifieth right-of-way row still undecided after a year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans which could re-open a popular Monifieth right-of-way at the centre of an access row are still to be decided a year after they were lodged.

In February 2022, the owners of 114 Ferry Road were ordered to unblock the path leading past their house to the nearby park and Monifieth High.

They shut off the busy shortcut in the summer of 2020.

Safety fears and dog walkers flinging poo-bags into their garden led to the closure.

The couple have title to the land, which is both a track and access to their home.

But Angus Council was deluged with complaints and a survey revealed many regular users had walked the path for more than 25 years.

Councillors issued an order for it to be re-opened.

Planning application

But in June last year, plans were submitted to resolve the issue.

The householders want to build a six-foot wall beside their house to protect their privacy.

And a new vehicular entrance off Ferry Road is planned to avoid and risk to pedestrians.

When will the issue be resolved?

The planning application was lodged almost exactly a year ago.

A determination deadline passed in September.

However, Angus Council’s countryside access officer says he backs the planning bid.

“I am supportive of the proposal to re-instate a boundary wall between the track and the domestic garden, with a separate vehicular access from the public road to the parking area within the garden,” said Paul Clark.

“I believe this would be beneficial to public access, once the current barriers are removed.

“It would avoid any possibility of conflict between public use of the track and vehicles entering or exiting the parking area within the domestic garden.

“The proposed wall will restrict the overlooking of the track from Ferry Road.

“But as the track is around three metres wide and relatively short, I don’t believe this would be significantly detrimental to public use.”

Council consideration

Angus Council said: “The obstruction of the track was considered by the land reform sub-committee on February 15 2022 after which a notice requiring removal of obstructions was served on the owner.

“Following discussions, the property owner has submitted a planning application for works that would help facilitate re-opening of the track.

“It was agreed further enforcement would be postponed to allow consideration of the planning application.

“The application has still to be determined and officers are following the matter up.”