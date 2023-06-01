Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Plan to resolve Monifieth right-of-way row still undecided after a year

The popular Ferry Road path was closed off in 2020 and councillors made an order for it to be re-opened in February 2022.

By Graham Brown
The Ferry Road path has been shut off since 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans which could re-open a popular Monifieth right-of-way at the centre of an access row are still to be decided a year after they were lodged.

In February 2022, the owners of 114 Ferry Road were ordered to unblock the path leading past their house to the nearby park and Monifieth High.

They shut off the busy shortcut in the summer of 2020.

The path runs beside the house at 114 Ferry Road. Image: Google Maps

Safety fears and dog walkers flinging poo-bags into their garden led to the closure.

The couple have title to the land, which is both a track and access to their home.

But Angus Council was deluged with complaints and a survey revealed many regular users had walked the path for more than 25 years.

Councillors issued an order for it to be re-opened.

Planning application

But in June last year, plans were submitted to resolve the issue.

The householders want to build a six-foot wall beside their house to protect their privacy.

And a new vehicular entrance off Ferry Road is planned to avoid and risk to pedestrians.

When will the issue be resolved?

The planning application was lodged almost exactly a year ago.

A determination deadline passed in September.

However, Angus Council’s countryside access officer says he backs the planning bid.

“I am supportive of the proposal to re-instate a boundary wall between the track and the domestic garden, with a separate vehicular access from the public road to the parking area within the garden,” said Paul Clark.

Plans have been lodged to create a new entrance at Ferry Road so the path can be re-opened. Image: Jake Keith/DC Thomson.

“I believe this would be beneficial to public access, once the current barriers are removed.

“It would avoid any possibility of conflict between public use of the track and vehicles entering or exiting the parking area within the domestic garden.

“The proposed wall will restrict the overlooking of the track from Ferry Road.

“But as the track is around three metres wide and relatively short, I don’t believe this would be significantly detrimental to public use.”

Council consideration

Angus Council said: “The obstruction of the track was considered by the land reform sub-committee on February 15 2022 after which a notice requiring removal of obstructions was served on the owner.

“Following discussions, the property owner has submitted a planning application for works that would help facilitate re-opening of the track.

“It was agreed further enforcement would be postponed to allow consideration of the planning application.

“The application has still to be determined and officers are following the matter up.”

