Popular Montrose restaurant Rae’s announces closure

High Street restaurant Rae's will close in July.

By Ben MacDonald
Rae's on Montrose High Street
Rae's will close in July. Image: Paul Reid

The owners of popular Montrose restaurant Rae’s have announced they will close their doors in July.

Proprietors Helen and Wouter Margaroli shared the sudden news to customers on their Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Their last day will be July 2 and they blamed the closure on the cost of living crisis.

But the Margarolis said they will not be completely gone as they will continue providing outside and private catering, as well as hosting private events.

In the post, they said: “The rise in costs since we opened has been close to impossible to keep up with, and for us to continue would mean sacrificing savings, family time and the joy of what we do.

“We love Rae’s, we love what we do and we love our guests; this has, without a doubt, been the most difficult decision we’ve ever had to make.

“Thank you to our loyal and kind regular guests; we do what we do for you and it’s been an honour and a pleasure.

Rae's owners Helen and Wouter Margaroli
Rae’s owners Helen and Wouter Margaroli. Image: Paul Reid

“We wanted this to work, it was and remains our dream. We are truly heartbroken, as are our team.

“Maybe it wasn’t the right time, maybe it wasn’t the right place but there will be a time and a place for Rae’s one day.”

In a review of the restaurant, The Courier called Rae’s menu a ‘triumph’.

Vouchers already issued by the restaurant will be valid until closure.

Nearby pub to close kitchen

It comes as the Market Arms, situated four doors along from Rae’s, also announced they will stop serving food for customers.

Taking to social media, owners of the pub said: “After Saturday June 24 the kitchen will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“It is no longer viable to provide our snack menu.

“We apologise and wish to thank all our lunchtime regulars.”

The owners of Rae’s have been contacted for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A ScotRail train
Rail services in Perthshire and Angus halted after two people hit by trains
A92 Montrose to Stonehaven road.
Woman, 33, charged after A92 Montrose to Stonehaven crash
Angus education chiefs say Newbigging primary is not at risk of mothballing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Angus education chief's pledge over Newbigging primary as roll forecast to drop to five
Arbroath plantsman Joe Gibb admires the Hospitalfield tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus plantsman Joe conquers mystery of Weeping Red Chestnut feared extinct for a century
Ken Allison fears the impact of the 'super pylons' on the local landscape. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Brechin protestor says 55-metre pylons will destroy Angus landscape
Police were called to King's Drive, Arbroath. Imagew: Google Street View.
Emergency response as man, 54, dies at Arbroath beauty spot
Burnett Taylor served two terms of Abbey Bowling Club, Arbroath.
Burnett Taylor of Arbroath: Noted sportsman and Angus bowling champion dies
Lorraine Murray with the antibiotics and medication she has been taking to combat Lyme disease and the other infections she contracted from an infected tick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Montrose mum Lorraine still battling Lyme disease – nearly nine years after a tick…
How the new Monifieth High School will look.
Top Angus official rejects claim new £66.5m Monifieth High will leave other schools to…
The Ferry Road path has been shut off since 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Monifieth right-of-way row still unresolved 16 months after demand to re-open path

