Popular Montrose restaurant Rae’s announces closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of popular Montrose restaurant Rae’s have announced they will close their doors in July.

Proprietors Helen and Wouter Margaroli shared the sudden news to customers on their Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Their last day will be July 2 and they blamed the closure on the cost of living crisis.

But the Margarolis said they will not be completely gone as they will continue providing outside and private catering, as well as hosting private events.

In the post, they said: “The rise in costs since we opened has been close to impossible to keep up with, and for us to continue would mean sacrificing savings, family time and the joy of what we do.

“We love Rae’s, we love what we do and we love our guests; this has, without a doubt, been the most difficult decision we’ve ever had to make.

“Thank you to our loyal and kind regular guests; we do what we do for you and it’s been an honour and a pleasure.

“We wanted this to work, it was and remains our dream. We are truly heartbroken, as are our team.

“Maybe it wasn’t the right time, maybe it wasn’t the right place but there will be a time and a place for Rae’s one day.”

In a review of the restaurant, The Courier called Rae’s menu a ‘triumph’.

Vouchers already issued by the restaurant will be valid until closure.

Nearby pub to close kitchen

It comes as the Market Arms, situated four doors along from Rae’s, also announced they will stop serving food for customers.

Taking to social media, owners of the pub said: “After Saturday June 24 the kitchen will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“It is no longer viable to provide our snack menu.

“We apologise and wish to thank all our lunchtime regulars.”

The owners of Rae’s have been contacted for comment.