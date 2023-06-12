Letham Grange residents want security caravan ‘blot’ removed from outside crumbling Angus resort mansion house

Residents on a one-time showpiece Angus golf resort estate are demanding the removal of an “eyesore” security caravan beside the now crumbling mansion house at its heart.

Letham Grange, near Arbroath, earned the name of Scotland’s Augusta in its heyday.

The estate boasted a luxury hotel and curling rink, as well as two highly-rated golf courses.

But is closed more than a decade ago.

Golfers kept the courses running until late 2019.

Complex legal fight

Five years’ ago, Letham Grange was returned to its former owners the Taiwanese Liu family following one of Scotland’s lengthy and most complex property ownership battles.

And plans were lodged in 2021 for another 250 houses on the estate alongside the re-opening of the Old Course and hotel.

However, there has been little progress on a plan described as a “bombshell” by residents when it was revealed.

Many are now fighting a retrospective application for the siting of a security caravan they say is a further blight on the dilapidated main house.

Temporary application

Owners Smartwill Investments say the caravan is needed to combat repeated vandalism and break-ins.

“The problem of break-ins, especially during the night, persists and is a source of great concern for the applicant,” says architect Kerry Smith in the planning submission.

“Although all of the windows are boarded up with plyboard, the complex form of the historic building makes it difficult to prevent access, should someone have serious intent.

“Smartwill Investment are now progressing with plans for the resort.

“It is not intended that the caravan becomes a permanent fixture, it is intended as a solution to a temporary problem.

“Although the caravan has recently been occupied on an occasional basis, Smartwill Investment have a security contract in place which will mean that the caravan is used on a regular basis pending approval of the retrospective planning application.”

Residents’ anger

Around 140 homes were originally built on the estate as part of its wider development.

Residents have become increasingly angry about the lengthening limbo of Letham Grange.

Around 40 letters of objection have been lodged over the security caravan application.

One said: “Since closure of the golf course, the hotel building, it’s planned extension and grounds in the immediate vicinity have been allowed to deteriorate at an aggressive pace.

“The security caravan has played no part in mitigating these issues.”

“This caravan has been empty for a considerable time after the so called security guard vacated it and is now a prime target for vandals and/or arsonists.

“It is an eyesore and performs no helpful function for security purposes.

“Despite its presence the main building has been the subject of continual forced entry.”

Another local added: “There has been zero effort to actually keep the area secure by the owners and there has been zero money actually spent on security as far as I can see.

“It’s waiting to be vandalised – just like the hotel.”

Angus planning officials have set a determination deadline of later this week to make a decision on the caravan application.