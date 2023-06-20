Angus cyclist ‘terrorised’ by buzzard attacks

An Angus cyclist has told of his “terrifying” experience after being attacked by two buzzards.

Joe Bishop, 28, was cycling through woodland in the hills near his home town of Brechin when the birds of prey swooped on him.

The freelance outdoor photographer was even knocked off his bike during one of the attacks at the end of last week.

He suffered injuries to his hands and knees.

Joe has now issued a warning to others heading to the area to cycle slowly near their nests and avoid wearing bright colours near the birds.

Warning after Angus buzzard attacks

He told The Courier: “I was cycling past roughly a mile from the Caterthuns (hillforts) and I saw the first buzzard shoot like a bullet through the middle of one of the pine trees.

“It was roughly 6ft away from my neck when it opened out its wings and went for its first attack.

“I cycled as fast as I could to try to get away but ended up crashing over my handlebars.

“At this point, another buzzard appeared from behind and divebombed me again, both of them taking turns any time my back was turned.

“I made myself as loud as possible and tried to keep myself facing them as much as I could until a tractor pulled in and helped me with some plasters and noise to help keep the birds away.”

Joe eventually got to Glen Lethnot to camp for the night as planned.

But on his way home the following day, he was attacked by the birds again, leaving him “very shaken up”.

After crashing his bike, Joe says he has been left with “severe” carpal tunnel syndrome in his left hand, along with some cuts and scratches.

He said: “I think because of the clothing I was wearing, combined with the nesting area and me trying to speed on past on my bike, it just put the birds into defensive mode.

“It was an absolutely terrifying experience and hopefully this can warn others not to speed past that same area while they are still nesting and extremely defensive.”

It comes after a runner was left with painful claw marks on his head following a buzzard attack in Friockheim last month.

Buzzard left Angus runner with holes in head

Ewan Cameron was out on a run just three miles from his home when the attack happened.

He told the BBC: “It’s like someone is punching you in the back of the head.

“The talons are very sharp and they just sunk into the back of my head effectively.”

According to the RSPB, buzzards have a strong instinct to protect their young.

Over summer, they are busy raising a family, which can mean that someone who is too close to their nest may be seen as a threat.

The birds may feel so distressed by this that they act in an aggressive manner and attack passers-by.