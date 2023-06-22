Sheriff’s rage at Montrose stalker who completed just minutes of 200 hours community service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Sheriff’s rage at Montrose stalker who completed just minutes of 200 hours community service

Serial stalker Peter Campbell has been jailed after flouting his community service order given three years ago

By Paul Malik
Peter Campbell has been jailed for eight months.
A creepy Montrose stalker caught spitting on his former partner’s car years after they broke up has been jailed after completing just one hour of his community payback order.

Peter Campbell, 54, had been previously sentenced to unpaid work when a home CCTV system installed by his victim caught him slinking around her home and pouring liquid on her vehicle.

Painter/ decorator Campbell, of Ramsay Street, appeared again this week at Forfar Sheriff Court to answer why he had only completed one of more than 200 hours of community service ordered since 2020.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sarcastically thanked Campbell for “clearly busting a gut” in his meek attempt at repaying society, before sending him to prison for eight months.

Seagulls

Campbell’s first victim – a former partner – noticed mess on her car and the court was told it was because she thought it was seagull droppings.

She has since told The Courier she was aware Campbell had been lurking around her home so she bought a motion-detecting CCTV system.

Peter Campbell.
Peter Campbell.

A review of the footage showed Campbell to be there on May 8 2020 and then a string of other nights later in the month, usually between midnight and 4am.

He could be seen pouring a liquid of unknown origin over her car, as well as spitting on her bedroom window and peering through it.

In a further incident involving another former partner, Campbell put a drunken note through her letterbox, which read “Why? I will see you in court. X”

It continued: “Thank you. Good luck X”

Campbell was under strict bail conditions not to contact the second woman but admitted breaching them on August 3 last year.

Police also found him outside his home address at 1.55am, drunkenly walking along West Road in Montrose in April last year, in violation of a curfew banning him from being outside his home between 7pm and 7am.

Unimpressed sheriff

Sheriff Foulis took a dim view of Campbell’s actions since he was convicted.

He said: “You were first made subject to an unpaid work order on October 15 2020.

“That was two-and-a-half years ago.

“You have performed around zero hours.

“You have breached this order on a number of occasions.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis took a dim view of Campbell’s non-compliance.

“Sheriffs in Forfar have shown considerable patience allowing you time to finish this community payback order, an opportunity I may not have provided you.

“Another CPO was ordered and you bust a gut to manage one hour.”

He wryly added: “This is very impressive.

“This was imposed in January this year – you really have got your skates on.

“There is a considerable emphasis on courts of a summary jurisdiction for those convicted to perform their sentence in the community.

“In my view, you have been given more than enough opportunities to do so.”

