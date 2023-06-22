Sheriff’s rage at Montrose stalker who completed just minutes of 200 hours community service

A creepy Montrose stalker caught spitting on his former partner’s car years after they broke up has been jailed after completing just one hour of his community payback order.

Peter Campbell, 54, had been previously sentenced to unpaid work when a home CCTV system installed by his victim caught him slinking around her home and pouring liquid on her vehicle.

Painter/ decorator Campbell, of Ramsay Street, appeared again this week at Forfar Sheriff Court to answer why he had only completed one of more than 200 hours of community service ordered since 2020.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis sarcastically thanked Campbell for “clearly busting a gut” in his meek attempt at repaying society, before sending him to prison for eight months.

Seagulls

Campbell’s first victim – a former partner – noticed mess on her car and the court was told it was because she thought it was seagull droppings.

She has since told The Courier she was aware Campbell had been lurking around her home so she bought a motion-detecting CCTV system.

A review of the footage showed Campbell to be there on May 8 2020 and then a string of other nights later in the month, usually between midnight and 4am.

He could be seen pouring a liquid of unknown origin over her car, as well as spitting on her bedroom window and peering through it.

In a further incident involving another former partner, Campbell put a drunken note through her letterbox, which read “Why? I will see you in court. X”

It continued: “Thank you. Good luck X”

Campbell was under strict bail conditions not to contact the second woman but admitted breaching them on August 3 last year.

Police also found him outside his home address at 1.55am, drunkenly walking along West Road in Montrose in April last year, in violation of a curfew banning him from being outside his home between 7pm and 7am.

Unimpressed sheriff

Sheriff Foulis took a dim view of Campbell’s actions since he was convicted.

He said: “You were first made subject to an unpaid work order on October 15 2020.

“That was two-and-a-half years ago.

“You have performed around zero hours.

“You have breached this order on a number of occasions.

“Sheriffs in Forfar have shown considerable patience allowing you time to finish this community payback order, an opportunity I may not have provided you.

“Another CPO was ordered and you bust a gut to manage one hour.”

He wryly added: “This is very impressive.

“This was imposed in January this year – you really have got your skates on.

“There is a considerable emphasis on courts of a summary jurisdiction for those convicted to perform their sentence in the community.

“In my view, you have been given more than enough opportunities to do so.”

