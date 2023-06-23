Angus & The Mearns Trains north of Dundee disrupted by signalling fault Services are returning to normal after the problem at Arbroath on Friday morning. By Bryan Copland June 23 2023, 8.58am Share Trains north of Dundee disrupted by signalling fault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4501492/trains-dundee-arbroath-signalling-fault/ Copy Link Services are returning to normal after the problem at Arbroath on Friday morning. Trains north of Dundee were disrupted due to a signalling fault on Friday morning. ScotRail services were cancelled or delayed after the problem was discovered near Arbroath. Engineers went to the scene and the problem had been repaired just before 9.30am. ScotRail says services are now returning to normal.