BREAKING: Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat

Arbroath RNLI’s volunteer operations manager has been axed after more than 20 years of service to the charity in the bitter row over a new town lifeboat.

Alex Smith was dismissed in a showdown meeting with senior figures at the 220-year-old Angus station on Monday.

RNLI Scotland boss Jill Hepburn told Mr Smith he was being stood down because of his “campaigning against the RNLI decision to place an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath”.

The Angus station is to be equipped with the fast inshore rigid inflatable under a review which will see a £2.5 million all-weather Shannon-class lifeboat located at Broughty Ferry.

Suggestions it is a downgrade for the historic station have been rejected by the charity.

‘Devastated’

Ms Hepburn and area lifesaving manager Stuart Gudgeon met Mr Smith and Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Ian Ballantyne on Monday morning.

Mr Smith said he was “devastated, but not entirely surprised” by the latest turn of events.

“The RNLI is a great institution,” said the former fisherman.

“That’s why myself and so many others support it in so many different ways.

“But the management side of it is going to bring the RNLI down.

“I told them they have lost the plot in the way this has all been handled.”

Whistleblowing complaint

And we can reveal Mr Smith lodged a bullying complaint against Mr Gudgeon through a whistleblowing hotline earlier this month.

It is understood to relate to comments made at a previous meeting following the review decision.

Mr Smith said: “All I have done since the review outcome was tell them how unsuitable an Atlantic 85 is for a station like Arbroath.

“They do not want to listen.

“I told them straight away I would not put crew out into the open North Sea in severe weather in that boat.

“I stick by that.

“There has been a huge outcry – from the crew, the Guild, the community and politicians.

“But they are refusing to listen or properly explain the reasons behind the decision.

“What has happened today wasn’t entirely unexpected after the last meeting I had with them,” he said.

“But this meeting was sold to us as a chance to clear the air and it was anything but that.

“They came with the dismissal letter already prepared and knew it was going to be handed over.”

He added: “This is a final decision and cannot be challenged.

“But I made my complaint two weeks ago through the Safecall hotline which the RNLI itself promotes.

“I expect that complaint to be fully investigated.”

The RNLI has been asked for comment on the dismissal decision.

Fears for future RNLI support locally

Mr Smith was a volunteer launcher for eight years before taking on the key role of operations manager.

The RNLI describe the ops manager as a “critical role in the day-to-day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service”.

And Mr Smith fears the latest move will cause further damage to the charity locally.

“An Atlantic 85 at Arbroath and a Shannon at Broughty Ferry doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“We have seen the fury it has provoked. But they have point blank refused to fully explain the decision to the people of Arbroath.

“I think people will see me being harshly dealt with in this way and there will be ramifications for the RNLI.

“In the first instance it remains to be seen whether all of the crew will remain.

“They put an Atlantic 85 here for trials more than a week ago and none of them have gone out on it.

“And people who have supported the RNLI say they will not be giving them the legacy they planned, or are stopping their monthly contribution.”

The station’s fundraising Guild recently hit out at comments by the organisation’s UK chief executive Mark Dowie.

He sent a letter to the station saying there had been no campaign to raise funds for a new boat or station at Arbroath.

Guild president Mo Morrison said her committee was “incensed” by the remarks.

It came on the eve of her being awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours for almost 35 years of dedicated fundraising for the charity.