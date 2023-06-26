BREAKING: Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

BREAKING: Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat

Former fisherman Alex Smith, who has held the key volunteering role for the past 14 years, was stood down with immediate effect on Monday.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI’s volunteer operations manager has been axed after more than 20 years of service to the charity in the bitter row over a new town lifeboat.

Alex Smith was dismissed in a showdown meeting with senior figures at the 220-year-old Angus station on Monday.

RNLI Scotland boss Jill Hepburn told Mr Smith he was being stood down because of his “campaigning against the RNLI decision to place an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath”.

The Angus station is to be equipped with the fast inshore rigid inflatable under a review which will see a £2.5 million all-weather Shannon-class lifeboat located at Broughty Ferry.

Suggestions it is a downgrade for the historic station have been rejected by the charity.

‘Devastated’

Ms Hepburn and area lifesaving manager Stuart Gudgeon met Mr Smith and Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Ian Ballantyne on Monday morning.

Mr Smith said he was “devastated, but not entirely surprised” by the latest turn of events.

“The RNLI is a great institution,” said the former fisherman.

“That’s why myself and so many others support it in so many different ways.

Atlantic 85 lifeboat at Arbroath.
The decision to station an Atlantic 85 lifeboat at Arbroath is at the heart of the row. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“But the management side of it is going to bring the RNLI down.

“I told them they have lost the plot in the way this has all been handled.”

Whistleblowing complaint

And we can reveal Mr Smith lodged a bullying complaint against Mr Gudgeon through a whistleblowing hotline earlier this month.

It is understood to relate to comments made at a previous meeting following the review decision.

Mr Smith said: “All I have done since the review outcome was tell them how unsuitable an Atlantic 85 is for a station like Arbroath.

“They do not want to listen.

“I told them straight away I would not put crew out into the open North Sea in severe weather in that boat.

“I stick by that.

Arbroath all-weather lifeboat Inchcape
Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape is due for replacement after 30 years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There has been a huge outcry – from the crew, the Guild, the community and politicians.

“But they are refusing to listen or properly explain the reasons behind the decision.

“What has happened today wasn’t entirely unexpected after the last meeting I had with them,” he said.

“But this meeting was sold to us as a chance to clear the air and it was anything but that.

“They came with the dismissal letter already prepared and knew it was going to be handed over.”

RNLI Scotland head of region Jill Hepburn
RNLI Scotland head of region Jill Hepburn. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He added: “This is a final decision and cannot be challenged.

“But I made my complaint two weeks ago through the Safecall hotline which the RNLI itself promotes.

“I expect that complaint to be fully investigated.”

The RNLI has been asked for comment on the dismissal decision.

Fears for future RNLI support locally

Mr Smith was a volunteer launcher for eight years before taking on the key role of operations manager.

The RNLI describe the ops manager as a “critical role in the day-to-day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service”.

And Mr Smith fears the latest move will cause further damage to the charity locally.

“An Atlantic 85 at Arbroath and a Shannon at Broughty Ferry doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“We have seen the fury it has provoked. But they have point blank refused to fully explain the decision to the people of Arbroath.

“I think people will see me being harshly dealt with in this way and there will be ramifications for the RNLI.

“In the first instance it remains to be seen whether all of the crew will remain.

“They put an Atlantic 85 here for trials more than a week ago and none of them have gone out on it.

“And people who have supported the RNLI say they will not be giving them the legacy they planned, or are stopping their monthly contribution.”

The station’s fundraising Guild recently hit out at comments by the organisation’s UK chief executive Mark Dowie.

He sent a letter to the station saying there had been no campaign to raise funds for a new boat or station at Arbroath.

Guild president Mo Morrison said her committee was “incensed” by the remarks.

It came on the eve of her being awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours for almost 35 years of dedicated fundraising for the charity.

