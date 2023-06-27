EXCLUSIVE: Dismissal letter that ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager

This is the dismissal letter in full which ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager Alex Smith in the row over a new town lifeboat.

The lifesaving charity’s Scottish chief Jill Hepburn and national lifesaving lead Stuart Gudgeon met Mr Smith and Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Ian Ballantyne at the 220-year-old Angus station on Monday.

Former fisherman Mr Smith, who now operates trips out of Arbroath to the famous Bell Rock lighthouse, was handed a letter telling him he was being stood down with immediate effect.

It follows his criticism of the charity’s decision to renege on a promise stretching back to 2014 to equip the station with the pride of the RNLI fleet, a £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat.

Instead, Arbroath has been allocated an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

The RNLI say cover provided by Shannon-class ALBs at the flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry will enhance the area’s lifesaving provision.

But there has been fury over what is seen as a downgrade for Arbroath.

Long-serving crew members say crucial time could be lost if a Shannon has to head into the open North Sea from the Ferry because conditions are too severe for the open ILB.

Mr Smith said he was devastated – but not completely surprised – to be given the letter which makes him the first casualty of the bitter Atlantic row.

‘Breakdown of trust’

It read: “You have demonstrated that you do not share our values and commitment to creating a safe and positive environment for all involved.

“As such, and in line with the Volunteer Problem Solving Policy, I confirm that we have taken the decision to stand you down from your volunteer role with immediate effect.

“Also, due to the breakdown of trust between yourself and the RNLI, with the volunteering relationship being irreconcilable, there is no right to challenge this decision.

“I understand that this news will be disappointing but your current course of action in campaigning against the RNLI decision to place an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath is not reflective of the entire crew, nor in progressing the future at Arbroath Lifeboat Station.

“We would be grateful if you could return all RNLI equipment and clothing to your place of volunteering by Friday June 30.

“Thank you for the time and energy you have given to the RNLI, and I wish you the best with your future endeavours.”