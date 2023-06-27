EXCLUSIVE: Dismissal letter that ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Dismissal letter that ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager

Jill Hepburn, the charity's Scottish chief, axed Alex Smith in a showdown meeting at Arbroath lifeboat station on Monday.

By Graham Brown
Alex Smith has half a century of experience working the North Sea off Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Alex Smith has half a century of experience working the North Sea off Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This is the dismissal letter in full which ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager Alex Smith in the row over a new town lifeboat.

The lifesaving charity’s Scottish chief Jill Hepburn and national lifesaving lead Stuart Gudgeon met Mr Smith and Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Ian Ballantyne at the 220-year-old Angus station on Monday.

Former fisherman Mr Smith, who now operates trips out of Arbroath to the famous Bell Rock lighthouse, was handed a letter telling him he was being stood down with immediate effect.

It follows his criticism of the charity’s decision to renege on a promise stretching back to 2014 to equip the station with the pride of the RNLI fleet, a £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat.

Instead, Arbroath has been allocated an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

The RNLI say cover provided by Shannon-class ALBs at the flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry will enhance the area’s lifesaving provision.

The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI’s most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

But there has been fury over what is seen as a downgrade for Arbroath.

Long-serving crew members say crucial time could be lost if a Shannon has to head into the open North Sea from the Ferry because conditions are too severe for the open ILB.

Mr Smith said he was devastated – but not completely surprised – to be given the letter which makes him the first casualty of the bitter Atlantic row.

‘Breakdown of trust’

It read: “You have demonstrated that you do not share our values and commitment to creating a safe and positive environment for all involved.

“As such, and in line with the Volunteer Problem Solving Policy, I confirm that we have taken the decision to stand you down from your volunteer role with immediate effect.

“Also, due to the breakdown of trust between yourself and the RNLI, with the volunteering relationship being irreconcilable, there is no right to challenge this decision.

Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat at Arbroath.
Alex Smith’s dismissal centres around the row caused by the decision to station an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat at Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“I understand that this news will be disappointing but your current course of action in campaigning against the RNLI decision to place an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath is not reflective of the entire crew, nor in progressing the future at Arbroath Lifeboat Station.

“We would be grateful if you could return all RNLI equipment and clothing to your place of volunteering by Friday June 30.

“Thank you for the time and energy you have given to the RNLI, and I wish you the best with your future endeavours.”

‘Devastated’ Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…
Raymond Graham, left, and Steven Barnie, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image DCT Media
Dundee drug-dealing duo snared when cops find cocaine, cannabis and cash in kitchen safe
Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 1 Eastern Primary. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE
Caitlin McLeod works with Species on the Edge to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus. Image: Alan Richardson
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?
Autistic Fife teenager Alannah Quin, who refused to return to secondary school due to fear of bullies, and her mum Liza.
'She was literally terrified to go to school': Autistic Fife teenager Alannah missed her…
Schoolgirl looking frightened with bullies whispering behind her.
'Kids are paralysed with fear': Fife counsellor says bullying and violence can make children…
Michael McColl leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee creep snared by paedophile hunters told ‘schoolgirl’ that ‘age isn’t an issue’
Two men and a woman sitting around a table in Samo'r Cafe holding coffee cups
How Dundee's Samo'r Cafe trio are transforming sports centre food in Menzieshill
Dean Williamson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone teen who cracked schoolboy's skull with golf club spared detention