Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: ‘Roar-some’ time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out

A dinosaur safari was the latest new event for visitors to the award-winning Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Families had a ‘roar-some’ time in Angus at the latest offering from Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

The award-winning attraction went way back beyond the age of steam to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

And visitors were able to take the Jurassic tracks for a dinosaur safari along the four-mile line from Brechin to Bridge of Dun.

It has all the signs of becoming another firm favourite for Caley Railway fans.

Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Oliver Wright, 7, and five-year-old Aidan Devine roar their approval for the fun day out. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dino rangers met passengers at Brechin.

The action took place at the other end of the line where T-Rex and other friendly giants waiting to welcome passengers.

Saturday started with a sell-out for the weekend venture.

Packed summer

It’s a busy month for the volunteer-run railway.

Thomas the Tank Engine is back for 2023 and the Fat Controller will take charge of platform proceedings on July 22/23.

Another Thomas weekend is scheduled for late September.

And the Polar Express will be calling into Angus for the third visit of the theatrical adventure based around the hit Warner Bros. animation.

Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ivy McCluskie dressed for dino day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Last year, almost 10,000 people were carried on a magical festive journey along the Brechin line.

Photographer Kim Cessford was at Bridge of Dun station to walk in the pawprints of T-Rex.

Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Brake Van rides were one of the attractions.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Baby dinosaurs were much more approachable – Luca Campbell-Lamont, 3, wore his dinosaur outfit for the day.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ranger Laura Brown made sure the Velociraptor behaved.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Steph Wilkie and her dog Storm at Brechin station.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Getting brave.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A friendly diplodocus.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Station Master Jim Wilkie waves the train off from Bridge of Dun.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Show us that smile!
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Trains and T-Rex.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Up close with a diplodocus.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
One of the Caley locomotives which ran the Jurassic tracks route.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Capturing the attention of the crowd.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The day was a family hit.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Lok at those gnashers! Cory Blair, 7, and mum Amanda Blair with T-Rex.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Dinosaur safari selfie.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A pat for a baby dino.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Roar-some fun.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Five-year-old Ivy McCluskie puts on her best dinosaur impression.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Liam Dunn, 8, poses for a picture.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Riaan Kurawle, 5, was thrilled to get up close.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Let’s get on this train!
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Cory Blair, 7, finds out T-Rex is friendly really.
Jurassic tracks at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Precision parking.

 

