PICTURES: ‘Roar-some’ time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out

Families had a ‘roar-some’ time in Angus at the latest offering from Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

The award-winning attraction went way back beyond the age of steam to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

And visitors were able to take the Jurassic tracks for a dinosaur safari along the four-mile line from Brechin to Bridge of Dun.

It has all the signs of becoming another firm favourite for Caley Railway fans.

Dino rangers met passengers at Brechin.

The action took place at the other end of the line where T-Rex and other friendly giants waiting to welcome passengers.

Saturday started with a sell-out for the weekend venture.

Packed summer

It’s a busy month for the volunteer-run railway.

Thomas the Tank Engine is back for 2023 and the Fat Controller will take charge of platform proceedings on July 22/23.

Another Thomas weekend is scheduled for late September.

And the Polar Express will be calling into Angus for the third visit of the theatrical adventure based around the hit Warner Bros. animation.

Last year, almost 10,000 people were carried on a magical festive journey along the Brechin line.

Photographer Kim Cessford was at Bridge of Dun station to walk in the pawprints of T-Rex.