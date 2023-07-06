Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath’s £12m flood protection scheme

Angus Council says a 30-foot tree still standing in Arbroath’s £12 million flood protection scheme is for the chop.

The tree is growing in the burn at Brothock Bridge, where the water runs past the Royal Bank of Scotland building.

But locals say they are surprised it wasn’t removed during the multi-million-pound Brothock Water scheme.

The project was completed last year after construction was delayed by the pandemic.

There are plans to bring the tree down – but not until summer has passed.

Arbroath locals puzzled about Brothock Burn tree

One bank regular said: “I see this tree every time I use the bank and wonder why on earth it has been left there.

“It’s taller than a two storey-building and almost blocking the burn.

“The Brothock is low just now, but when it’s higher this will just be a barrier to the water getting away.

“It seems crazy to be spending millions of pounds on this flood prevention scheme just to leave a tree there taking up the width of the burn.”

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council have plans for the tree to be removed under our routine maintenance programme.

“This is due to take place later in the year to ensure that there are no conflicts with bird nesting season.”

What did the flood scheme involve?

Arbroath was a national priority project developed by the council in partnership with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Work began in late 2020.

The scheme was designed to lift the flood threat to more than 500 people and their properties, preventing damage averaging £840,000 a year.

Works included embankment flood storage areas at Brothock Meadows at Letham Grange, St Vigeans and Hercules Den.

Planning appeal and Brothock Burn flooding fears

An Arbroath businessman is currently preparing a planning appeal after the council turned down his harbourside pub conversion bid over flooding fears.

Nevada Mitchell wants to make the former Smugglers Tavern into two flats.

But Sepa and the council objected because of flood risk from the Brothock during heavy rains.

Mr Mitchell branded the decision “laughable”.

The gable of the pub borders the burn and Mr Mitchell said adding just a metre to the height of the flood defences there would have delivered suitable protection.