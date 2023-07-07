Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way

Angus planners have cleared the way for a popular Monifieth right of way to re-open.

The path from Ferry Road to open space beside the Dighty Burn has been shut off since 2020.

For decades it’s been a busy shortcut to Monifieth High via Wemyss Crescent.

Householders’ hassle

However, the track’s popularity led to the owners of 114 Ferry Road closing it off after they bought the property.

They were concerned about the safety of people on the path while turning off Ferry Road and into their drive.

The couple said cars had been damaged and they were plagued with dog fouling.

But dozens of complaints were lodged by locals about the closure.

A council survey revealed 94% of the 52 folk who responded used the path regularly until it was closed.

Half of them were on it at least once a day.

More than eight in ten had used it as a right of way for at least 15 years, many as far back as 1995.

The council ordered the householder to re-open the path but it is still sealed off at the north end.

Planning solution

In June, an application was made to create a new vehicular access to the house and build up the wall running beside the path.

It has been approved by Angus planning officials under delegated powers.

The green light has raised hopes the right-of-way will soon be back in use.

Monifieth Community Council made no comment on the application.

One letter of support came in for the planning application.

It said access to the path was paramount for locals with mobility issues trying to reach the open space.

The council’s countryside access officer also supported the idea.

Discussions are ongoing with the property owner to remove obstructions to re-instate access to the track.