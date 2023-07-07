Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way

The popular path off Ferry Road has been closed off since 2020 because of safety fears and dog fouling.

By Graham Brown
The Ferry Road right-of-way could soon re-open. Image: Google Maps
The Ferry Road right-of-way could soon re-open. Image: Google Maps

Angus planners have cleared the way for a popular Monifieth right of way to re-open.

The path from Ferry Road to open space beside the Dighty Burn has been shut off since 2020.

For decades it’s been a busy shortcut to Monifieth High via Wemyss Crescent.

Householders’ hassle

However, the track’s popularity led to the owners of 114 Ferry Road closing it off after they bought the property.

They were concerned about the safety of people on the path while turning off Ferry Road and into their drive.

The couple said cars had been damaged and they were plagued with dog fouling.

The Ferry Road path has been shut off since 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But dozens of complaints were lodged by locals about the closure.

A council survey revealed 94% of the 52 folk who responded used the path regularly until it was closed.

Half of them were on it at least once a day.

More than eight in ten had used it as a right of way for at least 15 years, many as far back as 1995.

The council ordered the householder to re-open the path but it is still sealed off at the north end.

Planning solution

In June, an application was made to create a new vehicular access to the house and build up the wall running beside the path.

It has been approved by Angus planning officials under delegated powers.

The green light has raised hopes the right-of-way will soon be back in use.

Monifieth Community Council made no comment on the application.

One letter of support came in for the planning application.

It said access to the path was paramount for locals with mobility issues trying to reach the open space.

The council’s countryside access officer also supported the idea.

Discussions are ongoing with the property owner to remove obstructions to re-instate access to the track.

More from The Courier

Dale Smith (third from left) fulfilled his father's dying wish by unveiling a memorial plaque at Arbroath harbour in 2022. Image: Supplied
Great-grandson of tragic Arbroath fisherman may cut RNLI from will over 'shameful' town station…
Andrii winning his award with Gordon Robertson (left) and Sally Magnusson (right). Photo: Lewis Houghton.
Dundee-based Ukrainian refugee wins Volunteer of the Year
SNP demand to decriminalise drugs for personal use immediately blocked by Downing Street
Fife farmer Jimmy Robertson has died aged 88.
Jimmy Robertson: Fife farmer haunted by face of Luftwaffe pilot dies aged 88
Weather warning
Thunderstorm and flood warning across Tayside and Fife this weekend
(Left to right) Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins and Scott Tiffoney model Dundee's new away kit. Image: Dundee FC
'Dee till eh deh': Dundee fans react as 'beautiful' new away kit nods to…
Gareth Norman had a reputation as a community worker in Dundee but has now been found guilty of rape. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced Dundee charity leader convicted of historical child rape
Women in pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts waving at the finish line of Race for Life Dundee in 2022.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'm proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life
The Ogbonnaya family - John, Blessing and John junior - welcomed Joshua on Sunday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'She was amazing': Dundee mum gives birth to baby Joshua in taxi
Jonny O'Mara is inspiring Andy Murray. Image: Shutterstock.
Jonny O'Mara: Who is Arbroath's Wimbledon ace that is driving on Andy Murray from…