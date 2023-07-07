Boy, 12, fled after being approached by man in Arbroath

Police are appealing for information after a boy, 12, was approached by a man in Arbroath.

The incident happened in the Keptie Road area at around 5.30pm on Friday, June 30 and the boy fled the scene.

The man who approached the boy is described as in his 60s, with long grey hair and around 6ft.

He was wearing ripped jeans and was seen getting out of a dark red SUV car and approaching the child.

Officers are now keen to speak to two men who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident and could have information.

Two men may have witnessed approach

Both men are described as having a muscular build, one with blonde facial hair and the other with dark.

They were each wearing Nike jumpers with a green band around the arm.

Constable Keith Beattie said: “We are trying to ascertain the circumstances of this incident, however we know that the man approached the young boy but he was not injured as a result.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and we are carrying out door to door inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and are appealing for the two men who saw this incident or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3150 of 30 June.”