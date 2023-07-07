Windows smashed after stones ‘deliberately’ lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie

Police are appealing for information after stones were ‘deliberately’ lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie.

Between 4pm on June 30 and 7.30am on July 3, stones were thrown at the windows of two properties in the Barry Road area.

Officers have confirmed that the incident has caused damage to the windows.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information is asked to get in touch.

“Officers are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage or private CCTV which could assist to contact them.”

Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident 1258 of 3 July, 2023.