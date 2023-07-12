Olympic-sized storm tank solution could end Montrose residents’ flooding misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olympic-sized storm tank solution could end Montrose residents’ flooding misery

People living in Borrowfield have endured decades of flood misery during periods of heavy rain.

By Graham Brown
The Borrowfield area is regularly hit by flooding. Image: Scottish Water
The Borrowfield area is regularly hit by flooding. Image: Scottish Water

An underground tank bigger than an Olympic swimming pool could be built to catch water from a Montrose flooding hotspot.

Newhame Road residents have suffered decades of despair during heavy rains.

For some the problem dates back to when the Borrowfield houses were originally built.

Now, Scottish Water has written to locals with a plan to pump money into solving the issue.

It could see a 3.5 million litre tank constructed under a local park to collect storm water from the streets.

Increasing severity and regularity

Both sides of Newhame Road have been affected by flooding over many years.

But its regularity and severity has been increasing.

Extensive investigations have confirmed a lack of capacity in the local sewer is a major factor.

Residents, local councillors, Angus Council officials and Scottish Water have met regularly to shape the plans.

A proposal approved in principle by Scottish Water would see an underground tank capable of storing 3.5 million litres of storm water – more than an Olympic-size swimming pool – constructed in part of Borrowfield Park.

There would also be associated upgrades to the sewer network in nearby streets.

Borrowfield Park in Montrose.
The storm tank would be built under Borrowfield Park. Image: Google Maps

Kevin Roy of Scottish Water said: “I would like to acknowledge the commitment and perseverance of affected residents and community representatives who have stayed the course – and contributed important information, insight and challenge to our team.

“Flooding of this kind is one of the hardest issues that Scottish Water deals with.

“We know the impact it has on customers, both when they are actually affected and with the worry that each rainstorm brings.

“It takes significant time and very complex work to understand the cause and investigate solutions – and that has been particularly true in this case.

“We are positive the significant investment we are proposing will make a huge difference.”

He added: “There remains a lot of preparation needed to confirm key information before a final commitment decision can be taken and construction can begin.

“This will include engagement with customers about how we can minimise the unavoidable disruption involved and leave a positive legacy in the area.”

They say the community will be kept updated on the plans.

Residents’ perseverance praised

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon said locals had been dogged in their pursuit of an end to the flooding problems.

“The determination and input of local residents has been absolutely critical in getting matters to this stage,” she said.

Flooding in Newhame Road Montrose.
Residents are often marooned during periods of heavy rain. Image: Scottish Water

“Alongside members of the local community, my constituency team and Cllr Bill Duff have been meeting regularly with local residents and Scottish Water to find a way forward and these proposals have been years in the making.

“I look forward to seeing how this large investment benefits residents in this part of Montrose.”

Next stage

Scottish Water say some site investigation work is expected to take place over the next year.

It will confirm ground conditions, the location of other underground services and develop more detailed designs.

The main construction work remains dependent on the outcome of this activity and final approvals.

The company hope work could be ready to begin in 2025.

