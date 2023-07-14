New Brechin street names aim to right wrong of town’s dark 17th century past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Brechin street names aim to right wrong of town’s dark 17th century past

Roads in Scotia Homes' new Brechin West development pay tribute to figures accused of witchcraft in the 1600s as well as a heroic Victoria Cross airman.

By Graham Brown
Councillor Jill Scott at the street honouring Victoria Cross airman Robert Hampton Gray. Image: Paul Reid
Councillor Jill Scott at the street honouring Victoria Cross airman Robert Hampton Gray. Image: Paul Reid

Brechin’s newest streets have paved the way for recognition of figures falsely accused of witchcraft in the town nearly 400 years ago.

At Scotia Homes’ latest development off Pittendriech Road, locals whose names feature on a riverside memorial unveiled last year will be remembered.

Another street is named after a Canadian airman with Brechin family roots whose gallantry earned him the Victoria Cross.

Macabre past

Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott dug into the history books to come up with the street names.

It follows a surge in interest in Scotland’s 17th century witch trials.

Last May, a memorial bearing the names of 14 locals accused of witchcraft was unveiled beside the River South Esk.

Three were executed and others tortured or suffered an unknown fate.

Brechin witches memorial.
Local historian George Mitchell at the unveiling of the Brechin memorial in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillor Scott said: “The witch trials began in Scotland, right here in Angus.

“It is hugely important these people are remembered, and that people understand the horrific torture they endured for nothing other than being people who probably just didn’t fit in at the time.

“They may have had mental health issues or alcohol problems but were regarded in a completely different way than they would be now.

“I think it’s also important that we move away from the stereotypical association with Halloween.

“Hopefully people who come to live here or visit will be interested to learn about the names behind them.”

Historic names

The new streets are:

  • Kyneir Drive
  • Hampton Gray Way
  • Merchant Mews
  • Couper Close
  • Humbell Gardens
  • Chrystison Crescent
  • Gold Gardens

Cllr Scott added: “The names are all taken from the stone in Brechin except for Marat Gold, who for some reason is not on the stone but is an ancestor of Angus historian Judith Langlands-Scott.

“I promised Judith I would do something to include her relative when I was told she was missing from the stone, hence Gold Gardens.”

She added: “Brechin has a dark history, with the witches bar dating back to the 1500’s still in the witches room in the square tower at Brechin Cathedral.

Scotia housing development at Brechin West.
Houses under construction at the Brechin development. Image: Paul Reid

“Those accused of witchcraft would have been held and tortured with items such as the branks on display at the Townhouse museum.

“When you try to imagine the suffering these people endured, it is simply horrific.”

The Friends of Brechin Townhouse are hosting Judith and Shaun Wilson at the museum on Sunday July 16 for a talk on the Scottish Witch Trials.

Fleet Air Arm hero

One of the development’s other street names will honour little-known war hero Robert Hampton Gray.

‘Hammy’ Gray was a local mill worker’s son who began a new life across the Atlantic in the early 1900s.

He was born in British Colombia in 1917 and died in action on August 9 1945.

Gray was piloting a Corsair aircraft launched from HMS Formidable in an attack against a Japanese battleship.

Robert Hampton Gray was killed in action in 1945.

His body was never recovered and he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

The 27-year-old was one of only two Second World War VCs from the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm.

He is the last Canadian to receive Britain’s highest gallantry award.

A mountain in Canada is named after him and there is also a memorial to the pilot in Japan.

Brechin researcher Steve Nicoll unearthed the fascinating story from the family gravestone in Brechin cemetery.

Developer delighted

Scotia Homes commented: “We are delighted with the progress of our Brechin West development and eagerly look forward to the final selection of street names.

“This decision to name the streets after locals convicted of witchcraft is both a meaningful tribute to those accused and a way in which to commemorate an important part of the town’s history.”

 

