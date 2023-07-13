Arbroath RNLI: Crew to start Atlantic 85 trials after accepting decision to remove all-weather lifeboat is final

Arbroath RNLI crew will begin trials of the new town lifeboat immediately after accepting the decision to end the 220-year-old station’s all-weather status is final.

It’s a key turning point in the row which has rocked the Angus town since charity chiefs announced in April a promised £2.5 million Shannon-class lifeboat would not be allocated to the station.

An Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable will be stationed at Arbroath when the current Mersey-class ALB is retired from service.

The review decision was met with fury locally.

Long-serving crew said the RIB is not suitable for severe weather in the open North Sea.

But RNLI chiefs reject suggestions it is a station downgrade.

They say an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath and Shannon lifeboats at the flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry will enhance lifesaving cover.

Crew statement

In an RNLI statement issued on behalf of the Arbroath crew on Thursday, the local volunteers said they wanted to put the controversy behind them.

Trials of the new RIB will begin immediately.

An Atlantic 85 – one of the fastest boats in the RNLI fleet – was brought to Arbroath marina three weeks ago for a familiarisation programme.

However, it has been sitting in the harbour since then and not been used by local volunteers.

The controversy has cost the station 130 years of RNLI experience following the dismissal or resignation of nine crew.

They include long-serving operations manager Alex Smith and deputy launch authority Ian Swankie.

Mr Smith was stood down last month over what the RNLI said was an irreconcilable breakdown of trust.

‘Challenging period’

The crew statement said: “Following the announcement by the RNLI to replace our Mersey class all-weather lifeboat with a B-class Atlantic 85 lifeboat we would, in the first instance, like to thank all those who have supported us and campaigned tirelessly on our behalf over recent weeks.

“This has of course been an extremely challenging period for all associated with Arbroath lifeboat station.

“As has been well publicised, a number of colleagues with immeasurable experience and many years commitment to volunteering with the RNLI are no longer with us on the crew.

“The impact of this is both professional and personal as these former colleagues were not only highly respected crew members but were, and remain, our close friends.

“We are extremely grateful for everything they have given to our station.”

“However, despite the best efforts of so many, it has become clear that the RNLI will not reconsider their original decision.”

Looking to the future

“With that in mind we must, as volunteer crew, now look to the future and ensure that we continue to do what has been done by our predecessors for over 200 years at Arbroath, which is to save lives at sea and help those most in need along our beautiful but dangerous coastline.

“Our commitment to being there for those who need our help most will remain unwavering, irrespective of the assets we are provided with to do the job.

“Therefore, we hereby issue notice of our intention to begin familiarisation and crew training on the Atlantic 85 lifeboat with immediate effect.

“Whilst this process is ongoing, our operational capabilities as they are at present will remain unchanged.

“This has undoubtedly been a very difficult decision for us to make.

“However, we hope that all those who have stood by us for so long will continue to support us as we look forward to the future of Arbroath RNLI.

“Arbroath lifeboat crew have no further comment on this matter.”