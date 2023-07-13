Arbroath RNLI: Crew to start Atlantic 85 trials after accepting decision to remove all-weather lifeboat is final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath RNLI: Crew to start Atlantic 85 trials after accepting decision to remove all-weather lifeboat is final

Local volunteers say they want to put the recent controversy behind them and begin trials of the Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable lifeboat allocated to Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials in Arbroath on June 15. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials in Arbroath on June 15. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

Arbroath RNLI crew will begin trials of the new town lifeboat immediately after accepting the decision to end the 220-year-old station’s all-weather status is final.

It’s a key turning point in the row which has rocked the Angus town since charity chiefs announced in April a promised £2.5 million Shannon-class lifeboat would not be allocated to the station.

An Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable will be stationed at Arbroath when the current Mersey-class ALB is retired from service.

The review decision was met with fury locally.

Arbriath Mersey-class lifeboat.
Arbroath's Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape is nearing the end of its service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Long-serving crew said the RIB is not suitable for severe weather in the open North Sea.

But RNLI chiefs reject suggestions it is a station downgrade.

They say an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath and Shannon lifeboats at the flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry will enhance lifesaving cover.

Crew statement

In an RNLI statement issued on behalf of the Arbroath crew on Thursday, the local volunteers said they wanted to put the controversy behind them.

Trials of the new RIB will begin immediately.

An Atlantic 85 – one of the fastest boats in the RNLI fleet – was brought to Arbroath marina three weeks ago for a familiarisation programme.

However, it has been sitting in the harbour since then and not been used by local volunteers.

The controversy has cost the station 130 years of RNLI experience following the dismissal or resignation of nine crew.

They include long-serving operations manager Alex Smith and deputy launch authority Ian Swankie.

Former Arbroath RNLI ops manager Alex Smith.
Former Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith was axed by the charity last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Smith was stood down last month over what the RNLI said was an irreconcilable breakdown of trust.

‘Challenging period’

The crew statement said: “Following the announcement by the RNLI to replace our Mersey class all-weather lifeboat with a B-class Atlantic 85 lifeboat we would, in the first instance, like to thank all those who have supported us and campaigned tirelessly on our behalf over recent weeks.

“This has of course been an extremely challenging period for all associated with Arbroath lifeboat station.

“As has been well publicised, a number of colleagues with immeasurable experience and many years commitment to volunteering with the RNLI are no longer with us on the crew.

“The impact of this is both professional and personal as these former colleagues were not only highly respected crew members but were, and remain, our close friends.

“We are extremely grateful for everything they have given to our station.”

“However, despite the best efforts of so many, it has become clear that the RNLI will not reconsider their original decision.”

Looking to the future

“With that in mind we must, as volunteer crew, now look to the future and ensure that we continue to do what has been done by our predecessors for over 200 years at Arbroath, which is to save lives at sea and help those most in need along our beautiful but dangerous coastline.

“Our commitment to being there for those who need our help most will remain unwavering, irrespective of the assets we are provided with to do the job.

“Therefore, we hereby issue notice of our intention to begin familiarisation and crew training on the Atlantic 85 lifeboat with immediate effect.

“Whilst this process is ongoing, our operational capabilities as they are at present will remain unchanged.

“This has undoubtedly been a very difficult decision for us to make.

“However, we hope that all those who have stood by us for so long will continue to support us as we look forward to the future of Arbroath RNLI.

“Arbroath lifeboat crew have no further comment on this matter.”

