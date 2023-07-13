Watch the successful operation as three chicks become the first ospreys ringed in Angus since 2012

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch the successful operation as three chicks become the first ospreys ringed in Angus since 2012

The tricky operation went without a hitch at Balgavies Loch Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve near Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Robin Manson pops one of the osprey chicks safely back in the Balgavies nest. Image: Darren Dawson
Robin Manson pops one of the osprey chicks safely back in the Balgavies nest. Image: Darren Dawson

A trio of Angus osprey chicks have been successfully ringed in a rare operation at an Angus nature reserve.

Experts completed the tricky task at Balgavies Loch near Forfar earlier this week.

It’s only the second time young ospreys have been ringed there since the first recorded Angus osprey chick was born at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve in 2012.

Almost catastrophe in 2022

And it has turned out there is a silver lining behind a near disaster at Balgavies last summer.

Searing heat cracked the trunk of the tree which the long-established island nest sat on.

A single chick plunged into the loch, but was found by Balgavies regulars.

Balgavies Loch ospreys
The osprey parents keep a watchful eye at Balgavies. Image: Darren Dawson.

Reserve warden Jim Hughes fed it sea bass before the young bird was returned to a makeshift nest built around an old potato basket.

It fledged and survived to depart the county on a migration thousands of miles south.

The resident Balgavies pair returned this spring.

They have raised more than a dozen chicks, including four in 2016.

And the new nest’s relatively easier accessibility meant the current brood of three could be reached to ring.

Angus osprey chicks at Balgavies Loch near Forfar.
Balgavies Loch’s young brood safely back in the nest. Image: Darren Dawson.

It was done under licence in a seamless three-man operation involving Robin Manson, James Silvey and Mike Fenton.

Photographer’s delight

Balgavies regular and keen photographer Darren Dawson said it was great to see the three chicks lowered down, ringed and safely returned.

“I took a few images, but decided to film the event as it’s not every day you see ospreys getting ringed,” he said.

“It took no more than 15 to 20 minutes and was very professionally done.”

Darren’s YouTube video has already had hundreds of views.

“It’s great for warden Jim Hughes, who worked really hard behind the scenes to get this to come together,” he said.

“Jim is well respected by all visitors, photographers and wildlife enthusiasts for all his work he puts in at the loch.”

Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve manager, Rab Potter said: “It has been fantastic to see the ospreys return to the loch and successfully raise three healthy chicks this year.”

The successful ringing has raised hopes the Balgavies birds can be spotted in the future – either on the shores of West Africa where they could migrate later this year, or back in Scotland.

Balgavies Loch ospreys at reserve near Forfar.
Balgavies Loch ospreys are a big draw. Image: Darren Dawson

The reserve’s osprey-breeding success has made it a regular destination for visitors from Angus and beyond.

Renowned wildlife cameraman and 2022 Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassin filmed there in 2021.

Blue YD

Balgavies’ first chick, ringed as Blue YD, was feared gone after the signal was lost from a tracker attached to the bird.

He dropped off the radar after travelling more than 20,000 kilometres.

Balgavies Loch osprey
Tea time at Balgavies. Image: Darren Dawson

But it was then spotted in Fife and has since returned annually to Angus.

The bird has since set up its own nest at a secret location and is also raising its own brood of three this summer.

