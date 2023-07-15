Ryan’s 30 triathlons in 30 days for Angus mental health charity Reach Across

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ryan’s 30 triathlons in 30 days for Angus mental health charity Reach Across

PE teacher Ryan Ramsay has raised nearly £40,000 for the Reach Across mental health charity set up following the tragic death of his brother, Ross in 2013.

By Graham Brown
Ryan Ramsay chalks off another triathlon in his latest challenge. Image: Ryan Ramsay
Ryan Ramsay chalks off another triathlon in his latest challenge. Image: Ryan Ramsay

A devoted brother is midway through his latest gruelling challenge to break the £40,000 barrier for the Angus mental health charity set up after the tragic loss of his sibling.

Over the past ten years, Ryan Ramsay has taken on an endurance feat every summer to raise money for Arbroath-based Reach Across.

It was formed following the death of Ryan’s older brother, Ross, who took his own life in 2013.

Ross was 30 when he went missing in Glasgow.

He had set up home in the city to pursue a music and theatre industry career.

Ross Ramsay of Arbroath.
Sandra Ramsay with her son Ross who took his own life in 2013. Image: Supplied

The tragedy spawned the charity set up by the boys’ mum, Sandra, which has now grown to support more than 70 people a week.

In 2020, Reach Across moved to new premises in Arbroath’s Guthrie Port as pleas for suicide support spiralled during the pandemic.

Annual challenge

And in the decade since the devastating loss, Ryan has pushed himself to the limit in tribute to his brother.

He is marking a series of milestones with his most testing challenge yet – 30 triathlons in 30 days.

“Ross was 30 when he passed and I was 30 this year so 30 in 30 seemed a good thing to do,” said the Inverurie Academy PE teacher.

Ryan Ramsay 30 triathlons in 30 days.
Ryan Ramsay and wife Katrina with daughters Amelia, 2, and 10-month-old Joanna Rose. Image: Supplied

“Ross was also 10 years older than me and this is my tenth year of doing summer challenges – and my last.”

In 2017, Ryan and student friend Lexi Ligeti from South Africa entered the record books for completing the greatest three-legged distance covered in 24 hours.

He’s previously taken on cycling, mountain climbing, swimming and running to raise funds for Reach Across.

Closing in on fundraising target

And Ryan is determined to take his decade-long total past £40k.

He’s been up at the crack of dawn to take on at least a daily sprint triathlon of a 750-metre swim, 20 kilometre cycle and 5k run.

“I was running out of ideas about what to do, but this has definitely been a tough one,” he said.

“I started before the schools broke up for the summer holidays so it was a 4:45am alarm clock to get it done.”

Most of the events are on familiar territory around his home in Ellon, with dentist wife Katrina sometimes joining him.

Ryan Ramsay triathlon challenge for Reach Across.
Ryan Ramsay has been up early for his daily morning tri. Image: Supplied

But he was back in Angus to take part in the official Monikie triathlon earlier this month.

Ryan will finish off the challenge when he joins the capacity field for the popular Forfar sprint tri on Sunday July 23.

“I’ve also got 30 other people doing one or two each and 14 of them haven’t done a triathlon before.

“Every day I’m pushing myself – I’m always looking for a better time.

“And the memory of Ross is always there driving me on.”

With two young daughters, Amelia, 2, and 10-month-old Joanna Rose, it’s exhausting work fitting the triathlons in.

“I’m sitting at around £2,500 for this challenge just now,” said Ryan.

“That takes the overall total to £38,500 so I really want to get it to £40,000.”

You can donate to his fundraising effort at www.givey.com/30trisin30days

“Reach Across is seeing around 70 people a week and there are so many that we are helping,” Ryan added.

“We moved into bigger premises and that has made a huge difference to what Reach Across can do.”

 

