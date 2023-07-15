Concern growing for Angus woman missing for four days

Concern is growing for an Angus woman who hasn’t been seen since last Tuesday.

Jessica Ogilvie, 24, has been reported missing from the Arbroath area.

Concern is growing for her welfare.

Jessica was last seen four days ago

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help trace 24-year-old Jessica Ogilvie, who was reported missing from the Arbroath area.

“Jessica was last seen on Tuesday, 11 July. She is described as being approximately 5’6” tall, medium build, white complexion with long dark hair.

“We are growing concerned for her welfare and would appeal to anyone who has seen her to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting MPR8301740723 or incident number PS-20230714-1666.