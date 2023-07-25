Drivers face three weeks of disruption on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath

Drivers could face disruption for three weeks during overnight roadworks on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

The resurfacing works are taking place between 7pm and 7am each night, from this Sunday (July 30) to Friday August 18.

Outside these hours, restrictions will be removed with no works taking place on Saturdays.

There will also be no roadworks on Sunday August 6 and Monday August 7, during the UCI Cycling World Championships event that will close the westbound carriageway.

A92 roadworks: Full list of closures

July 30 to August 1: Ethiebeaton to Ardestie (eastbound) – lane closures with 10mph convoy each night

Ethiebeaton to Ardestie (eastbound) – lane closures with 10mph convoy each night August 2 to August 9: Elliot to Arbroath (single carriageway section) – lane closures with 10mph and two-way temporary traffic lights each night

Elliot to Arbroath (single carriageway section) – lane closures with 10mph and two-way temporary traffic lights each night August 10: Panmurefield to Balgillo (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy

Panmurefield to Balgillo (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy August 11: Upper Victoria to Ardestie (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy

Upper Victoria to Ardestie (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy August 12 to August 18: Balgillo Roundabout to Claypotts (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy

A92 roadworks ‘essential’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s representative for the A92, said “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

Drivers can stay up to date with delays on the roads via the Traffic Scotland website.