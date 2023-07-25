Drivers face three weeks of disruption on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drivers face three weeks of disruption on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath

Resurfacing works are scheduled to begin on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
A92 Dundee to Arbroath road
The A92 between Dundee and Arbroath. Image: Google Maps

Drivers could face disruption for three weeks during overnight roadworks on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

The resurfacing works are taking place between 7pm and 7am each night, from this Sunday (July 30) to Friday August 18.

Outside these hours, restrictions will be removed with no works taking place on Saturdays.

There will also be no roadworks on Sunday August 6 and Monday August 7, during the UCI Cycling World Championships event that will close the westbound carriageway.

A92 roadworks: Full list of closures

  • July 30 to August 1: Ethiebeaton to Ardestie (eastbound) – lane closures with 10mph convoy each night
  • August 2 to August 9: Elliot to Arbroath (single carriageway section) – lane closures with 10mph and two-way temporary traffic lights each night
  • August 10: Panmurefield to Balgillo (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy
  • August 11: Upper Victoria to Ardestie (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy
  • August 12 to August 18: Balgillo Roundabout to Claypotts (westbound carriageway) – lane closures with 10mph convoy
A92 Dundee to Arbroath near Elliot
The Elliot to Arbroath section of the A92 is affected. Image: Google Maps

A92 roadworks ‘essential’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s representative for the A92, said “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

Drivers can stay up to date with delays on the roads via the Traffic Scotland website.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Jason Donovan was among the stars that arrived at Bally's Nightlife in the 1980s and 1990s. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan joined clubbers at Bally's Nightlife during 'special times' in…
Ryan Ramsay en route to the Forfar finish line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ryan breaks £40,000 barrier for Reach Across after 30 triathlons in 30 days caps…
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps
Forfar McDonald's: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac
Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT's sun-kissed Portuguese away day
Police closed the B9113 at the Pitkennedy crossroads at around 11.25am on Monday morning. Picture shows; B9113 Pitkennedy Road. Forfar. Image: Google Maps
Motorcyclist, 26, critical after Angus crash involving HGV
The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a capacity entry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as capacity field of 240 athletes tackle fourth Forfar triathlon
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan.
Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing Dundee teenager
Pictures: RAF flypasts wow onlookers at Montrose Air Station
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations
How can long waiting lists be tackled in Fife and Tayside’s social housing sector?