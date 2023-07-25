Ryan breaks £40,000 barrier for Reach Across after 30 triathlons in 30 days caps mammoth fundraising effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ryan breaks £40,000 barrier for Reach Across after 30 triathlons in 30 days caps mammoth fundraising effort

Since his brother Ross's death in 2013, Ryan Ramsay has tackled a gruelling summer challenge to raise funds for the Arbroath charity founded by the family in his memory,

By Graham Brown
Ryan Ramsay en route to the Forfar finish line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ryan Ramsay en route to the Forfar finish line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Angus man has crossed the finish line – and the £40,000 barrier – in a ten-year endurance mission to honour his big brother.

Ryan Ramsay was one of the 240 athletes taking part in the weekend’s fourth Forfar triathlon.

But for PE teacher Ryan, Sunday’s swim, cycle and run was the final one of an astonishing 30 triathlons in 30 days.

Ryan Ramsay charity triathlons
Ryan Ramsay tackled a triathlon every day for 30 days. Image: Supplied

It has capped a decade of summer endurance challenges since the tragic death of his brother, Ross, in 2013.

Ross was 30 when he took his own life in Glasgow, devastating Ryan and his mum, Sandra.

Reach Across lifeline

From the tragedy emerged the Reach Across mental health support charity.

It now helps around 100 people a week from a base in Arbroath’s Guthrie Port.

Ryan, who teaches at Inverurie Academy, says Ross’s memory has carried him through the physical challenges.

“Ross was the only person I’d chat to everyday,” he said.

Ryan Ramsay completes 30 triathlons in 30 days.
Ryan Ramsay with family and friends at the Forfar finish line. Image: Supplied

“Ross was 30 when he died and I’m 30 this year so that’s why I decided on 30 triathlons in 30 days.

“I did most of them around home, but planned it so the last one was the Forfar tri.”

It meant he had a host of Reach Across supporters at the Forfar Community Campus finish line.

Ryan added: “Since Ross passed we have started Reach Across and turned so many other people’s lives around and that makes me so proud.

Charity triathlete Ryan Ramsay raises money for Reach Across.
Ryan Ramsay with wife Katrina and daughters Amelia, 2, and Joanna Rose, 10 months. Image: Supplied

“To help this I have fundraised over £40,000 and I would like to thank everyone who has supported that.

“Every challenge I simply told myself ‘Ross would’ve done anything to be this happy, just push and enjoy life’.

“By doing so you can help people who need it,” he said.

Over the past decade, the summer challenges have taken Ryan across the country – and brought a Guinness world record.

Ryan’s Reach Across feats

2014 – London Marathon

2015 – West Highland Way

2016 – Lands End to John O’Groats cycle

2017 – Three-legged 24 hour world record

2018 – Ran the 3 peaks + Edinburgh 7 hills

2019 – Ironman

2020 – NC500 cycle + 24 hour metafit challenge

202138 hours non-stop sport (Ross would’ve been 38)

2022 – Kayaking Loch Lomond

2023 – 30 Triathlons in 30 Days

More from Angus & The Mearns

A92 Dundee to Arbroath road
Drivers face three weeks of disruption on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath
Jason Donovan was among the stars that arrived at Bally's Nightlife in the 1980s and 1990s. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan joined clubbers at Bally's Nightlife during 'special times' in…
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps
Forfar McDonald's: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac
Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT's sun-kissed Portuguese away day
Police closed the B9113 at the Pitkennedy crossroads at around 11.25am on Monday morning. Picture shows; B9113 Pitkennedy Road. Forfar. Image: Google Maps
Motorcyclist, 26, critical after Angus crash involving HGV
The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a capacity entry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as capacity field of 240 athletes tackle fourth Forfar triathlon
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan.
Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing Dundee teenager
Pictures: RAF flypasts wow onlookers at Montrose Air Station
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations
How can long waiting lists be tackled in Fife and Tayside’s social housing sector?