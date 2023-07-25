Ryan breaks £40,000 barrier for Reach Across after 30 triathlons in 30 days caps mammoth fundraising effort

An Angus man has crossed the finish line – and the £40,000 barrier – in a ten-year endurance mission to honour his big brother.

Ryan Ramsay was one of the 240 athletes taking part in the weekend’s fourth Forfar triathlon.

But for PE teacher Ryan, Sunday’s swim, cycle and run was the final one of an astonishing 30 triathlons in 30 days.

It has capped a decade of summer endurance challenges since the tragic death of his brother, Ross, in 2013.

Ross was 30 when he took his own life in Glasgow, devastating Ryan and his mum, Sandra.

Reach Across lifeline

From the tragedy emerged the Reach Across mental health support charity.

It now helps around 100 people a week from a base in Arbroath’s Guthrie Port.

Ryan, who teaches at Inverurie Academy, says Ross’s memory has carried him through the physical challenges.

“Ross was the only person I’d chat to everyday,” he said.

“Ross was 30 when he died and I’m 30 this year so that’s why I decided on 30 triathlons in 30 days.

“I did most of them around home, but planned it so the last one was the Forfar tri.”

It meant he had a host of Reach Across supporters at the Forfar Community Campus finish line.

Ryan added: “Since Ross passed we have started Reach Across and turned so many other people’s lives around and that makes me so proud.

“To help this I have fundraised over £40,000 and I would like to thank everyone who has supported that.

“Every challenge I simply told myself ‘Ross would’ve done anything to be this happy, just push and enjoy life’.

“By doing so you can help people who need it,” he said.

Over the past decade, the summer challenges have taken Ryan across the country – and brought a Guinness world record.

Ryan’s Reach Across feats

2014 – London Marathon

2015 – West Highland Way

2016 – Lands End to John O’Groats cycle

2017 – Three-legged 24 hour world record

2018 – Ran the 3 peaks + Edinburgh 7 hills

2019 – Ironman

2020 – NC500 cycle + 24 hour metafit challenge

2021 – 38 hours non-stop sport (Ross would’ve been 38)

2022 – Kayaking Loch Lomond

2023 – 30 Triathlons in 30 Days