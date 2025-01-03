This year’s Angus school holiday calendar

Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2025 in Angus.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created an Angus school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for 2025, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main spring, summer, autumn and Christmas holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access our printer-friendly calendar click below:

Angus school holidays calendar

Angus school holidays 2025 at a glance

February 13 to 17

Spring holiday – April 7 to 21

May 5

May 25

Summer holiday – June 30 to August 18

Autumn holiday – October 6 to 17

December 3 to 5

Christmas holiday – December 24 to January 6

In-service days are February 13, May 26, August 18, December 3 and 4.

School holidays in Fife, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Stirling

If you have friends and relatives with children in Stirling, Fife or other Tayside schools, you might want to know when they are off.

Here are our round-ups of the holidays in Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling schools.

Schools information hub

You can find lots more handy information on The Courier’s education page, including our primary school menu reminder which is updated weekly, our secondary school league and Angus primary schools performance tables.