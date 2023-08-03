Carnoustie’s Wheeled Piper joins KT Tunstall to help open Cycling World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie’s Wheeled Piper joins KT Tunstall to help open Cycling World Championships

Katie Robertson, 16, says it was "phenomenal" to play at the opening ceremony.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Katie Robertson - AKA the Wheeled Piper - with KT Tunstall at the launch of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow
Katie Robertson - AKA the Wheeled Piper - with KT Tunstall at the launch of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Image: Katie Robertson

A Carnoustie bagpiper who calls herself the Wheeled Piper joined KT Tunstall to help launch the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Katie Robertson, 16, who often performs in her wheelchair in Dundee, says it was “phenomenal” to be invited to take part in Wednesday’s opening ceremony in Glasgow.

She played at both the start and finish of the event.

Joining her at George Square were the likes of singer KT Tunstall and the first minister.

Wheeled Piper’s ‘honour’ at opening cycling championships

It comes as the championships are due to visit several parts of Tayside and Fife in the coming days.

The teenager told The Courier: “To open the biggest cycling event is an honour for any piper, never mind me – a wheelchair user who has only been playing the bagpipes for two years.

“It’s not just about the music, or even the sport – for me it’s about breaking down barriers to change people’s perceptions and grow together as an accepting, bagpipe-appreciating community.”

Katie Robertson - AKA the Wheeled Piper - playing at the launch of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow
Katie playing at the ceremony. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Katie Robertson - AKA the Wheeled Piper - with First Minister Humza Yousaf at the launch of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow
Katie with First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Katie Robertson

She added: “When the first minister of your country, a country of Celtic culture and traditional music, gives you his seal of approval, what more can you ask for?”

Katie, who has arthritis and chronic pain, uses a wheelchair full-time.

She has attracted an international following after sharing her bagpipe-playing on social media.

UCI Cycling World Championships heading to Tayside and Fife

The UCI Cycling World Championships visit Perthshire on Friday for the mass-participation Gran Fondo.

On Sunday the men’s road race travels across the Queensferry Crossing and through southern Fife as it makes its way from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

And then on Monday the Gran Fondo time trial heads for the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lord Airlie and the then Prince Charles at the 150th Glenisla Games in 2019. Image: Paul Smith
Lord Airlie's love of Angus Highland Games to be remembered in tributes at Cortachy…
Gavin Swankie heads home to give Forfar a famous victory over Rangers in August 2013. Image: SNS.
When Dick Campbell led Forfar to victory over Ally McCoist's Rangers
A Stagecoach 39 service bus - one of those affected during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
Full list of bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire affected by UCI…
How the Framedrum house will look. Image: Allan Carfield Architects
Angus planners give green light to rural hideaway in former reservoir pump house
Outside of cheapest flat in Angus, In Arbroath at 74C Brechin Road
Cheapest two-bedroom house in Angus could be sold for as little as £30k
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Sporting Memories sessions which run across the country are coming to Angus for the first time. Image: Supplied.
Sporting Memories pitches up with new club for Forfar over 50s
Kirsten Taylor.
Partially-sighted Carnoustie woman is a hit at Crufts and one of the best judokas…
The old Newtyle station is clothed in scaffolding. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Six-house conversion of historic Scottish railway shed underway in Angus village
Volunteers Muriel Drummond, Alice Smart and Margaret Cousins at the St Margaret's Parish Church pop-up shop.
Forfar church pop-up shop gives away more than 1,800 pieces of school clothing in…