Carnoustie’s Wheeled Piper joins KT Tunstall to help open Cycling World Championships

A Carnoustie bagpiper who calls herself the Wheeled Piper joined KT Tunstall to help launch the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Katie Robertson, 16, who often performs in her wheelchair in Dundee, says it was “phenomenal” to be invited to take part in Wednesday’s opening ceremony in Glasgow.

She played at both the start and finish of the event.

Joining her at George Square were the likes of singer KT Tunstall and the first minister.

Wheeled Piper’s ‘honour’ at opening cycling championships

It comes as the championships are due to visit several parts of Tayside and Fife in the coming days.

The teenager told The Courier: “To open the biggest cycling event is an honour for any piper, never mind me – a wheelchair user who has only been playing the bagpipes for two years.

“It’s not just about the music, or even the sport – for me it’s about breaking down barriers to change people’s perceptions and grow together as an accepting, bagpipe-appreciating community.”

She added: “When the first minister of your country, a country of Celtic culture and traditional music, gives you his seal of approval, what more can you ask for?”

Katie, who has arthritis and chronic pain, uses a wheelchair full-time.

She has attracted an international following after sharing her bagpipe-playing on social media.

UCI Cycling World Championships heading to Tayside and Fife

The UCI Cycling World Championships visit Perthshire on Friday for the mass-participation Gran Fondo.

On Sunday the men’s road race travels across the Queensferry Crossing and through southern Fife as it makes its way from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

And then on Monday the Gran Fondo time trial heads for the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.