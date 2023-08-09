Three men charged and officer taken to hospital after Forfar cannabis farm discovery

Three men have been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm in Forfar.

Police were spotted raiding a former Angus Council-run swimming pool at The Vennel on Tuesday afternoon.

An officer was also taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being injured during the raid.

He has since been released.

The trio were due at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Tuesday, August 8, officers discovered a cannabis cultivation within a disused premises on The Vennel, Forfar.

“Three men, aged 64, 38 and 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday, August 9.”

Locals had reported seeing 10 police vehicles at the scene on Tuesday morning.

The former pool is situated near Forfar’s main shopping area – West High Street – and traffic was diverted away from the area.

It has been closed since February 2017.

Previous attempts by Angus Council to sell the 112-year-old building have fallen through.

As well as a pool, the facility also had a sauna and steam room.