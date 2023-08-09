Three men charged and officer taken to hospital after Forfar cannabis farm discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men charged and officer taken to hospital after Forfar cannabis farm discovery

Police were spotted at the location throughout the day on Tuesday.

By Kieran Webster
Emergency services at the old swimming pool.
Emergency services at the old swimming pool.

Three men have been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm in Forfar.

Police were spotted raiding a former Angus Council-run swimming pool at The Vennel on Tuesday afternoon.

An officer was also taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being injured during the raid.

He has since been released.

The trio were due at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

An area near the pool was cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Tuesday, August 8, officers discovered a cannabis cultivation within a disused premises on The Vennel, Forfar.

“Three men, aged 64, 38 and 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday, August 9.”

Police diverting traffic in Forfar.
Police were diverting traffic away from the scene.

Locals had reported seeing 10 police vehicles at the scene on Tuesday morning.

The former pool is situated near Forfar’s main shopping area – West High Street – and traffic was diverted away from the area.

It has been closed since February 2017.

Previous attempts by Angus Council to sell the 112-year-old building have fallen through.

As well as a pool, the facility also had a sauna and steam room.

Emergency services at the old swimming pool. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the old swimming pool. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the old swimming pool. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the old swimming pool. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the old swimming pool. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
