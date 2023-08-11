Arbroath Abbey factory site housing plans to be discussed next week

Plans for a proposed development on the historic Arbroath Abbey factory site will be discussed next week.

The bid put forward by developers, First Endeavour LLP, will go before Angus Council’s development standards committee on Tuesday.

The plans are set to bring affordable homes on the empty site of the former Abbey Works.

A place of historic importance the site is close to the historic landmark where the Declaration of Arbroath was signed, as well as being the former home of Abbey Leather Works.

Around 75 homes are planned for the residential development, which is set out in the Angus local plan.

Previous attempts to develop the area have been made, with 75 flats mooted for the site in 2008, but these plans were later scrapped.

A proposal of application notice was lodged last month by First Endeavour .

A public consultation event was also held in Abbey Bowling Club to showcase the project’s early designs.

Further community events will be conducted later in the year.

The firm has previously said the proposals aim to reflect the character and identity of the historic area.

A statement added: “We have a track record of completing a number of developments in the north east of Scotland and are looking to expand this success to Angus and Tayside.”

Councillors will discuss the early proposals next week, ahead of a full planning application being lodged.