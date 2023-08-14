Appeal for Arbroath man missing since Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal for Arbroath man missing since Saturday

Roderick Kelbie, 31, in the Strathairlie Avenue area of the town on Saturday afternoon

By Lindsey Hamilton
Roderick Kelbie. Image: Police Scotland
Roderick Kelbie. Image: Police Scotland

A 31-year-old man has been missing from his home in Arbroath since Saturday.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Roderick, Roddie, Kelbie, who was last seen at around 3pm in the Strathairlie Avenue area.

A  Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to trace 31-year-old Roderick (Roddie) Kelbie, who has been reported missing from the Strathairlie Avenue area of Arbroath, Angus.

“He has been missing since 3pm on Saturday.”

Description

Mr Kelbie is described as about 5’7, skinny build, dark hair and scruffy ginger beard, brown eyes and a cross tattoo design of his dad’s name on one arm.

On the other arm, he has a rose design with his mum’s name on it.

He was wearing a green bag with stripes and drawstrings, grey camouflaged super dry jacket, a grey camouflaged Nike t-shirt, and dark blue jeans, but he may now be wearing an orange coat.

Anyone who has seen Roderick or has any information, please call 101 quoting MPR8486440823.

