Appeal for Arbroath man missing since Saturday

A 31-year-old man has been missing from his home in Arbroath since Saturday.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Roderick, Roddie, Kelbie, who was last seen at around 3pm in the Strathairlie Avenue area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to trace 31-year-old Roderick (Roddie) Kelbie, who has been reported missing from the Strathairlie Avenue area of Arbroath, Angus.

“He has been missing since 3pm on Saturday.”

Description

Mr Kelbie is described as about 5’7, skinny build, dark hair and scruffy ginger beard, brown eyes and a cross tattoo design of his dad’s name on one arm.

On the other arm, he has a rose design with his mum’s name on it.

He was wearing a green bag with stripes and drawstrings, grey camouflaged super dry jacket, a grey camouflaged Nike t-shirt, and dark blue jeans, but he may now be wearing an orange coat.

Anyone who has seen Roderick or has any information, please call 101 quoting MPR8486440823.