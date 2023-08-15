New speed bumps at Arbroath primary school approved after pupil’s campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

New speed bumps at Arbroath primary school approved after pupil’s campaign

After a year of campaigning by pupils speed bumps will be installed at Warddykes Primary School on Brechin Road.

By Liam Rutherford
Lily Souter led campaign to get drivers to slow down at school gates. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lily Souter led campaign to get drivers to slow down at school gates. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

New speed bumps will be installed outside an Angus primary school  after a year of campaigning by pupils.

Councillors have agreed the safety measures at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath after a campaign started by pupil Lily Souter.

She called for something to be done after the school’s lollipop man was almost hit last year.

The £19,000 project was approved by Angus Council’s communities committee on Tuesday and the bumps should be installed within the current financial year.

The campaign for more road safety measures started after the school lollipop man was nearly hit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Lily spoke to councillors at the committee, urging councillors to implement the new measures.

She said: “I think it’s really important that the speed bumps are in place on Brechin Road.

“I also think the speed bumps should be introduced because even though there are things in place they have not been effective, so I think there should be something else introduced.

“If the committee could agree I would appreciate it a lot, but obviously it is your decision.”

Fellow pupils supported the campaign. Image: Lily Souter

New measures ‘long overdue’

The inclusion of traffic islands, extra traffic markings, and targeted police enforcement at the start and end of the school day, have also been implemented in the area.

But these increased precautions have failed stop drivers from driving recklessly up and down Brechin Road.

Councillors praised the young campaigner’s bravery and determination in stepping forward to make Warddykes primary school a safer place for pupils

Independent Councillor David Fairweather said: “I’d like to thank Lily for coming along, she has been very brave.”

