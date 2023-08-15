New speed bumps at Arbroath primary school approved after pupil’s campaign

New speed bumps will be installed outside an Angus primary school after a year of campaigning by pupils.

Councillors have agreed the safety measures at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath after a campaign started by pupil Lily Souter.

She called for something to be done after the school’s lollipop man was almost hit last year.

The £19,000 project was approved by Angus Council’s communities committee on Tuesday and the bumps should be installed within the current financial year.

Lily spoke to councillors at the committee, urging councillors to implement the new measures.

She said: “I think it’s really important that the speed bumps are in place on Brechin Road.

“I also think the speed bumps should be introduced because even though there are things in place they have not been effective, so I think there should be something else introduced.

“If the committee could agree I would appreciate it a lot, but obviously it is your decision.”

New measures ‘long overdue’

The inclusion of traffic islands, extra traffic markings, and targeted police enforcement at the start and end of the school day, have also been implemented in the area.

But these increased precautions have failed stop drivers from driving recklessly up and down Brechin Road.

Councillors praised the young campaigner’s bravery and determination in stepping forward to make Warddykes primary school a safer place for pupils

Independent Councillor David Fairweather said: “I’d like to thank Lily for coming along, she has been very brave.”