Woman, 33, reported missing from Montrose

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 33-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Montrose.

Arleta Fabiszwska was last seen at 8.25am on Monday getting off a bus at Monymusk Park.

The 33-year-old is described as being 5ft 7in tall with long blonde hair.

At the time she was believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket with black bottoms and crocs.

Anyone with any information on Arleta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0782 of August 21 2023.