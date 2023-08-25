Dundee to Aberdeen rail line closed after person hit by train

The railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen is closed after a person was hit by a train.

National Rail says the incident happened this afternoon.

The company added that disruption is expected until 7pm.

It wrote in a statement: “A person has been hit by a train between Aberdeen and Dundee.

“As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or revised until approximately 19:00.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest the person’s injuries are non life-threatening, with treatment being carried out on the platform at Stonehaven station.

National Rail added that live updates of the incident could be found using this Twitter link.