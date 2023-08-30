Swans on A90 near Brechin bring traffic to a halt

Police were left in a flap when swans brought traffic to a halt on the A90 near Brechin.

The large group of birds was spotted on the southbound side of the dual carriageway on Wednesday morning.

Drivers said traffic had been brought to a “standstill” while police tried to move the swans off the busy road.

One motorist said a man wearing a high-vis jacked had stopped to direct the swans across the road before police arrived.

Another passer-by said: “When I got to the flyover just before 9.30am I noticed a police car on the inside lane of the A90 and a build-up of traffic from the other side.

“I turned off at the Brechin exit and noticed a policeman walking up the grass verge with a couple of swans in front of him.

“When I crossed to the other side of the flyover I noticed that he was having to herd a whole bevy of them. It didn’t look as if any were hurt or injured.”

The swans were led towards Brechin Castle and the road was cleared just after 9.30am.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.