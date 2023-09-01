Plan for 40 flats on historic Arbroath mill site

A development of 40 flats is planned for land once occupied by one of Arbroath’s historic mills.

Netherward Mill played a key part in the town’s textile trade.

It was known locally as Green’s mill and spun yarn for the adjacent Baltic Mill in the Dens Road industrial hub.

But the factory burned down more than 30 years ago.

Permission in principle bid

Now, Edinburgh-based Murrayfield Properties has lodged an application for planning permission in principle for the land.

The site extends to almost 4,000 square metres.

It’s in a mixed use area, near Angus Council’s Dens Road business centre, Arbroath’s Screwfix branch and a variety of other businesses.

And it is close to the A-listed Baltic Mill, which is now flats.

Design proposals by Tayside architect Jon Frullani show a four-storey development on the vacant ground.

Access would be taken from Dens Road.

An existing garage which sits behind Netherward House – also converted to flats – would be demolished.

“Context and market forces suggests residential development is the most suitable and desirable use,” states the planning application.

“The proposed building would be of similar scale as neighbouring buildings and the development is proposed to be clad in materials that complement the industrial context.”

There would be 30 parking spaces provided.

Good location

The developer has highlighted the site’s close proximity to Guthrie Port, which is part of Arbroath’s multi-million pound Place for Everyone active travel proposal.

And they say the plans respect the context of the converted Baltic Mill.

In 2021, a £3 million transformation of the old building into 24 flats was completed by Hillcrest Homes.

Consultation on the Green’s Mill bid is now open.

Scottish Water has already said it has no objection to the plan.

Angus Council hopes to make a decision on the planning application before the end of October.