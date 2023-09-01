Plan for 40 flats on historic Arbroath mill site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for 40 flats on historic Arbroath mill site

A bid for planning permission in principle has been lodged for land once occupied by Green's Mill at Dens Road in Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Green's Mill stood on the site until being destroyed by fire decades ago. Image: Jon Frullani Architect
Green's Mill stood on the site until being destroyed by fire decades ago. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

A development of 40 flats is planned for land once occupied by one of Arbroath’s historic mills.

Netherward Mill played a key part in the town’s textile trade.

It was known locally as Green’s mill and spun yarn for the adjacent Baltic Mill in the Dens Road industrial hub.

But the factory burned down more than 30 years ago.

Permission in principle bid

Now, Edinburgh-based Murrayfield Properties has lodged an application for planning permission in principle for the land.

The site extends to almost 4,000 square metres.

It’s in a mixed use area, near Angus Council’s Dens Road business centre, Arbroath’s Screwfix branch and a variety of other businesses.

And it is close to the A-listed Baltic Mill, which is now flats.

Housing plans have been lodged for Green's Mill Arbroath.
The former mill site is vacant land. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

Design proposals by Tayside architect Jon Frullani show a four-storey development on the vacant ground.

Access would be taken from Dens Road.

An existing garage which sits behind Netherward House – also converted to flats – would be demolished.

Housing bid for Green's Mill in Arbroath.
Access would be taken from Dens Road. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

“Context and market forces suggests residential development is the most suitable and desirable use,” states the planning application.

“The proposed building would be of similar scale as neighbouring buildings and the development is proposed to be clad in materials that complement the industrial context.”

Flats plan for Arbroath mill site.
How the flats might look. Image: Jon Frullani Architect

There would be 30 parking spaces provided.

Good location

The developer has highlighted the site’s close proximity to Guthrie Port, which is part of Arbroath’s multi-million pound Place for Everyone active travel proposal.

And they say the plans respect the context of the converted Baltic Mill.

In 2021, a £3 million transformation of the old building into 24 flats was completed by Hillcrest Homes.

Baltic Mill in Arbroath.
Baltic Mill was converted into flats in 2021. Image: Hillcrest Homes

Consultation on the Green’s Mill bid is now open.

Scottish Water has already said it has no objection to the plan.

Angus Council hopes to make a decision on the planning application before the end of October.

