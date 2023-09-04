Is Arbroath’s £12m flood scheme fit for purpose? Questions raised after climate change concerns sink Smugglers appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Arbroath's £12m flood scheme fit for purpose? Questions raised after climate change concerns sink Smugglers appeal

The businessman behind a planned Airbnb conversion of the former Smugglers Tavern beside Arbroath harbour says he'll take his fight to the Scottish Government.

By Graham Brown
Businessman Nevada Mitchell plans to appeal the Smugglers ruling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An Arbroath businessman says he’ll take a planning fight to the Scottish Government after losing his appeal against refusal of an Airbnb bid for one of the town’s best-known pubs.

The Smugglers Tavern overlooking the town marina once boasted Europe’s biggest selection of rums.

It was a popular haunt with locals and visitors before shutting its doors.

But Nevada Mitchell’s plan to convert the empty building into two flats was rejected by Angus planning officials in March.

TheY refused the application under delegated powers after objections from environment agency Sepa and the council’s own roads department.

Smugglers Tavern Arbroath
Nevada Mitchell at the rear of the Smugglers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 51-year-old restaurateur has now seen his appeal against the ruling also rejected.

It was thrown out by Angus development management review committee councillors on Monday.

But it led to one councillor asking if the council’s recently completed £12m flood defences are up to the job.

Mr Mitchell says he’ll challenge the ruling.

“It leaves another building closed – a rotten tooth in the harbour that they have spent millions trying to improve,” he said.

Why did the appeal committee reject the Smugglers plan?

The Arbroath protection scheme has been created to protect local homes from a one-in-200-year flood event.

It was designed to cover around 500 properties and avoid £800,000 a year in flood damage from the Brothock Water.

The burn runs past the side of the Smugglers building.

But councillors heard the climate change allowance built into the flood scheme has altered.

It has almost doubled from 20% to 39%.

As a result, the Smugglers plan fails to meet national planning guidelines.

Councillor Gavin Nicol said: “We’ve spent a lot of money on this flood protection scheme and we should be making this area flood proof.

Smugglers Tavern Arbroath
Smugglers sits on the bank of the Brothock Burn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Is Sepa suggesting with their objection that the new flood scheme is not fit for purpose?”

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “I’ve a lot of sympathy for the views in support, but we’ve a clear objection from Sepa and the council’s roads department.

“If we were to approve it, Sepa would refer it to Scottish Ministers.

“I do think we’ve a problem here, but I don’t know what the solution is.

“We’ve clearly got national guidance here that we should not be increasing the flood risk.”

Businessman’s frustration

Mr Mitchell previously branded the planning decision “unfathomable”.

“I was quite shocked to listen to what was said in the meeting,” he said.

“They didn’t seem to know much about the building and I’ve recently built up the wall to give me another metre of protection.

Former Smugglers Tavern in Arbroath.
The Smugglers case will now be taken to the Scottish Government. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It leaves it closed – they clearly don’t want it to be anything.

“There has never been a day I have gone past Smugglers and driven through water.

“Yet the council themselves moved a whole new school onto the flood plain and last year you couldn’t get into it because it was flooded.”

He added: “I have to take this to the Scottish Government, that’s the only option.”

