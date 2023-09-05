Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash near Dundee

A 22-year-old man has died after a crash near Dundee.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Monday on the B978 between Wellbank and Kirkbuddo, north of the city.

The collision involved a blue Suzuki motorbike and a white Fiat 500 car.

The 22-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The 59-year-old female driver of the car was not injured.

Police appeal after motorcyclist death

Sergeant Steve Livesey for the road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“We will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2717 of Monday, 4 September, 2023.