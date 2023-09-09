Arbroath lifeboat coxswain honoured for 20 years on town crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath lifeboat coxswain honoured for 20 years on town crew

Neil Swankie has helped more than 120 people in distress during two decades on the Angus crew.

By Graham Brown
Neil Swankie (left) receives his 20-year medal from Arbroath operations manager Ron Churchill. Image: Arbroath RNLI
Neil Swankie (left) receives his 20-year medal from Arbroath operations manager Ron Churchill. Image: Arbroath RNLI

A hero Angus lifeboatman whose part in the rescue of two Tay jetskiers inspired them to join the RNLI has been honoured for his service to the charity.

Neil Swankie has been a member of Arbroath RNLI crew since 2003, and a coxswain at the town station since 2005.

He has now been presented with the charity’s 20-year long service medal.

Arbroath lifeboatman Neil Swankie
Arbroath lifeboat coxswain Neil Swankie. Image: Arbroath RNLI

In his time on the crew, Neil has attended almost 220 call outs.

He’s directly helped save the lives of eight people and helped more than 120 folk in distress in the waters off Arbroath and around its coast.

His record of 295 service hours includes more than 450 training exercises and nearly 1,200 hours at sea.

River Tay drama

Neil’s first ‘shout’ was back in September 2003.

Just two years later, he was passed out as an all-weather lifeboat coxswain.

And Neil’s most memorable rescue led to two new recruits for the lifesaving charity.

In November 2012, two jet skiers were missing in the icy waters of the River Tay estuary after their machine broke down.

For almost four hours, Ben Thomson and Gavin Smith clung to each other, singing a children’s song top stave off hypothermia in a desperate bid to stay afloat.

Jet skiers saved by Arbroath lifeboat.
Gavin Smith and Ben Thomson are two of those who owe their lives to RNLI volunteers. Image: DC Thomson

There were the subject of a full-scale search involving Arbroath and Broughty Ferry lifeboats and a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

And with daylight and hope fading fast, the pair were spotted by Neil and his fellow crew on Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat.

The grateful pair went on to sign up as RNLI volunteers.

They also featured in a safety awareness campaign for the charity.

Recruitment push

Neil said he wanted to thank everyone at Arbroath station for their support he has received over the two decades.

The honour comes as Arbroath RNLI embarks on a bid to boost volunteer numbers.

It plans to stage a crew recruitment day at the 220-year-old station later this month.

The move comes after a number of long-serving figures left following the decision to remove Arbroath’s all-weather capability under a controversial coastal review.

