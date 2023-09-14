Friockheim Health Centre: What next for forgotten building 16 months after closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friockheim Health Centre: What next for forgotten building 16 months after closure?

Thousands of local patients were transferred to other local practices after a two-year search failed to find a replacement GP to secure Friockheim health centre's survival.

By Graham Brown
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Health chiefs say they are yet to decide the future of a village health centre building empty for almost 16 months.

The doors of Friockheim health centre were locked at the end of May last year.

It came after the centre’s last GP terminated their contract to run the centre after a failed two-year quest for replacement doctors.

Large patient list

Friockheim was a popular centre with a patient list of around 3,500.

A local petition failed to avert the closure.

And just a few months later the findings of a national survey were released, which saw Friockheim ranked the top GP surgery in Angus for patient satisfaction.

Patients transferred to other surgeries in Arbroath and Forfar in the wake of the closure.

It came as a major blow to the village, where a site for a new health centre was set aside as part of a new housing project.

Friockheim health centre
The future of the building is yet to be decided. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

And it reflected a wider trend which saw one in ten GP practices in Tayside and Fife closing in the decade from 2012 to 2022.

Last month, a leading Scottish GP warned of the dire consequences of a mass exodus of doctors from the profession.

Blairgowrie doctor Andrew Buist, BMA Scotland GP chair, said there was a risk parts of the country could become “seriously under-doctored” if moves to recruit and retain were not successful.

Since the Friockheim closure there have been questions raised about the future of the Westgate building.

But its fate is yet to be decided.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “Friockheim Health Centre has been closed since May 2022.

“Patients formerly registered at the practice were transferred to a small number of GP practices, local to where patients live.

“Future use of the health centre building is still being considered by Angus Health and Social Care Partnership.”

‘Brilliant surgery’

An area MSP said locals would still be stunned by the turn of events.

North East Scottish Conservative Tess White said: “The closure of Friockheim’s GP surgery was a major blow for the village and surrounding rural communities.

“GPs are retiring and they’re just not being replaced.

“This is a situation I’m seeing at many rural surgeries across Scotland.

“But after a GP surgery closes, it’s very hard to get open again.

Tess White MSP
Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White. Image: Kami Thompson/DC Thomson

“So I’m asking NHS Tayside and Scottish Ministers to get a new arrangement in place – because eventually it will be forgotten about.

“That is obviously an unworkable conclusion and unsustainable for local healthcare.

“It’s putting extra work on doctors and staff elsewhere who are already at the limit, straining their own lists and forcing people to travel just for an appointment.

“Not too long ago, this was a village expecting a new-build surgery.

“People will be rubbing their eyes in disbelief at what’s happened to their brilliant practice.”

Conversation