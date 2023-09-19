Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected by the three-day staff walkout.

By Lindsey Hamilton
school strike
Webster's High School in Kirriemuir will be among those closed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council has revealed a full list of schools set to shut during strikes next week.

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected when staff walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

The action involves Unison members working for the council and Unite members of Tayside Contracts.

The strikes do not involve teachers.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The strike notice includes all Unison members working for Angus Council in schools and Unite members in Tayside Contracts who provide services for the running and operation of the school.

“Decisions regarding which settings can open have been taken following careful risk assessment.”

The strikes will go ahead unless a pay deal is reached before then.

Angus school strikes: Primaries

Most primary schools across Angus will shut during next week’s strikes.

However, the following schools, mainly in rural areas, will remain open:

  • Aberlemno
  • Airlie
  • Arbirlot
  • Auchterhouse
  • Carmyllie
  • Colliston
  • Cortachy
  • Eassie
  • Edzell
  • Glamis
  • Inverarity
  • Isla
  • Liff
  • Newbigging
  • Newtyle
  • Stracathro
  • Strathmartine
  • Tannadice
  • Tealing

Open to P5-7 pupils only:

  • St Thomas’ RC Primary School

Angus school strikes: Secondaries

All secondary schools in Angus will be closed during the strikes on September 26, 27 and 28.

Angus school strikes: Early learning and childcare

All early learning and childcare centres across Angus will shut during the strikes except:

  • Carnoustie and Forfar ELCs
  • Airlie, Cortachy, Eassie, Isla and Strathmartine nurseries

A statement from Angus Council said: “A revised cold lunch service will be on offer for children attending the open schools.

“A free school meal payment will be made for all children and young people eligible on financial criteria.

“This includes those children whose school remains open. The payment will be included in the upcoming October holiday payment, which will be issued next week.

Carnoustie High School will also close. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“For schools that are open, transport will run as normal.

“A remote learning offer will be in place for children and young people who are unable to attend their school during the industrial action.

“Your child’s school will provide information on how to access the learning.”

The council says it will notify parents of any changes as soon as possible.

Elsewhere, Perth and Kinross Council has revealed which of its schools will shut during the strikes.

