Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes

Angus Council has revealed a full list of schools set to shut during strikes next week.

Thousands of pupils are set to be affected when staff walk out on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

The action involves Unison members working for the council and Unite members of Tayside Contracts.

The strikes do not involve teachers.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The strike notice includes all Unison members working for Angus Council in schools and Unite members in Tayside Contracts who provide services for the running and operation of the school.

“Decisions regarding which settings can open have been taken following careful risk assessment.”

The strikes will go ahead unless a pay deal is reached before then.

Angus school strikes: Primaries

Most primary schools across Angus will shut during next week’s strikes.

However, the following schools, mainly in rural areas, will remain open:

Aberlemno

Airlie

Arbirlot

Auchterhouse

Carmyllie

Colliston

Cortachy

Eassie

Edzell

Glamis

Inverarity

Isla

Liff

Newbigging

Newtyle

Stracathro

Strathmartine

Tannadice

Tealing

Open to P5-7 pupils only:

St Thomas’ RC Primary School

Angus school strikes: Secondaries

All secondary schools in Angus will be closed during the strikes on September 26, 27 and 28.

Angus school strikes: Early learning and childcare

All early learning and childcare centres across Angus will shut during the strikes except:

Carnoustie and Forfar ELCs

Airlie, Cortachy, Eassie, Isla and Strathmartine nurseries

A statement from Angus Council said: “A revised cold lunch service will be on offer for children attending the open schools.

“A free school meal payment will be made for all children and young people eligible on financial criteria.

“This includes those children whose school remains open. The payment will be included in the upcoming October holiday payment, which will be issued next week.

“For schools that are open, transport will run as normal.

“A remote learning offer will be in place for children and young people who are unable to attend their school during the industrial action.

“Your child’s school will provide information on how to access the learning.”

The council says it will notify parents of any changes as soon as possible.

Elsewhere, Perth and Kinross Council has revealed which of its schools will shut during the strikes.