Empty Inglis Court sheltered housing site will be blot on Edzell landscape for at least FOUR more years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Empty Inglis Court sheltered housing site will be blot on Edzell landscape for at least FOUR more years

Locals fought to save Inglis Court sheltered housing complex but it was bulldozed to make way for new council houses that won't now be built before 2027 at the earliest.

By Graham Brown
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton at the fenced off Inglis Court site.
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton at the fenced off Inglis Court site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Edzell’s former Inglis Court sheltered housing site could remain a weed-infested wilderness for another four years.

The 25-flat complex was bulldozed last year after locals lost a battle to convince Angus Council to drop a plan to replace it with 21 affordable homes.

They said the housing – which had £600,000 spent on it over the previous decade – was still good quality.

Inglis Court Edzell site.
The sheltered housing complex was cleared last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

750 locals signed a petition against the £3.5 million plan.

And a businessman offered the council £400k for the complex with plans to revamp it for social housing.

But the death knell sounded in November 2021 when councillors approved demolition.

Capital plan pressures

News the project has been bumped until at least 2026/27 has re-ignited local anger.

Angus Council say rocketing inflation in the construction industry has caused the delay.

The authority has also had to scale back its own building plans after giving tenants an under-inflation rent rise this year.

Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton says it’s a bitter blow to the community and folk who had been banking on a new home.

“Angus Council ignored a petition from the residents of Edzell, which had overwhelming support, to retain Inglis Court as sheltered housing,” he said.

Community council chairman Gus Leighton rallied locals at a public meeting outside Inglis Court in November 2021.
Community council chairman Gus Leighton rallied locals at a public meeting outside Inglis Court in November 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

“They were then very quick to strip it out and demolish the building because of an urgent need for more council housing in North Angus.

“There was also a time factor involved to qualify the work to receive funding of several million pounds from the Scottish Government.

“Yet, the site has remained untouched since then.

“If Angus Council had held off dismantling this perfectly good building they could, for example, have housed refugees from the war in Ukraine, with a few minor adjustments to the building.

Residents Don Cameron (left) and Graham Wood with Inveresk community council chairman Gus Leighton (centre) at the site.
Residents Don Cameron (left) and Graham Wood with Inveresk community council chairman Gus Leighton (centre) at the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This would have had the support of Edzell and would also have come with some finance from Holyrood.

“Instead, there is a large patch of ground in the middle of Edzell which will be supporting only weeds for another four years or longer.”

Long grass

Brechin and Edzell councillor Jill Scott said “Inglis Court was a perfectly good building.

“It was also a happy home to many elderly people for a long time.

“When they had to leave it caused a lot of stress and upset.

“If we’d seen Inglis Court replaced with the promised affordable housing that would have at least been something.

“But it looks like this project is now in the long grass – probably beyond the term of the current council.

Inglis Court sheltered housing site in Edzell left undeveloped.
The Inglis Court site is already overgrown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“And it does nothing to ease the pressure on housing waiting lists in north Angus.

“That was the driver behind this flawed plan in the first place so I’m not happy we’re now in the situation that there’s going to be an empty eyesore site for the next four years at least.”

Council update on Inglis Court

Inglis Court is included in an update report on the council’s housing capital programme going to communities councillors on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “In February 2023, Angus Council’s communities committee approved a change to our new build programme which now anticipates development at Inglis Court in the financial year 2026/27.

“This change is due to the high rate of inflation particularly within the construction sector, combined by a significantly below inflation rent increase, which was applied to reflect the financial hardship being faced by many of our tenants.

“The project remains in the Strategic Housing Investment Plan which programmes Scottish Government grant funding over a five-year period.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Bryony Walker bright in green for the start of the 250th Montrose parkrun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Montrose parkrun passes 250th event milestone
Director Harry Aspinwall (with headphones) and actors (right) Clive Russell and Bobby Rainsbury on location in the Angus farmhouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Netflix star Harry home in Angus for busman's holiday directorial debut
Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar. Image: Google
Second outbreak of scabies at Angus care home amid national shortage of treatments
Abandoned dog in Edzell Muir
Dog found tethered to tree and 'abandoned' in Angus
3
William Hamilton.
Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
Parts of Perthshire and Angus warned to expect heavy rain
Arbirlot, Angus.
Body of man found near Arbroath in missing person search
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee toasts the start of work on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality

Conversation