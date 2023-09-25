Johnshaven Hall looking good for the future after developer delivers new extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Johnshaven Hall looking good for the future after developer delivers new extension

Fotheringham Homes paid for and built a new annexe to the village hall, which was a potato store before becoming a central feature of the community.

By Graham Brown
Michael Fotheringham (blue shirt, centre) cuts the ribbon on the new Johnshaven Hall annexe. Image: Supplied
Michael Fotheringham (blue shirt, centre) cuts the ribbon on the new Johnshaven Hall annexe. Image: Supplied

Johshaven has marked a red letter day for its historic village hall with the opening of new facilities to see it set for the future.

As the one-time temperance hall building approaches its 150th anniversary, the community raised a glass to local developer Fotheringham Homes for building and financing a new annexe as part of a refurbishment project.

It was completed over the summer and features accessible toilets as well as an upstairs multipurpose room.

The upstairs room has been designed to complement the existing hall and connects to the main hall through a hatch, allowing it to be used as a stage control room.

Johnshaven village hall annexe.
The newly-completed Johnshaven village hall annexe. Image: Supplied

Plagued by dampness in recent years, the old toilet block was housed in a Victorian cottage that had been fitted out in the 1970s and linked by a foyer to the main hall.

It was in desperate need of improvement as the toilets could only be reached by stairs, making it impossible to access for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues.

Developer obligation contribution from The Beaches

In 2018, Johnshaven Village Hall committee consulted with the local community on a proposal to improve and extend the facilities

Annexe plans were drawn up pro-bono by local architectural firm Inspired Design & Development Ltd.

But despite securing planning permission, the committee’s initial attempts at raising funds for the build were unsuccessful.

Luckily for the village hall committee, when Fotheringham Homes was given the go ahead to build The Beaches, its development of 71 new-build homes in Johnshaven, the company was looking for a local community project to support as part of its planning obligation.

The hall committee put in a proposal that was supported by Fotheringham Homes and were delighted when it was accepted by Aberdeenshire Council.

Fotheringham Homes director Michael Fotheringham said: “We were thrilled to be able to build and finance the new annexe for Johnshaven village hall.

“There can be a lot of complexity when managing construction projects like these so we were more than happy to do our part for the community and lend our expertise in order to create this amazing space that the whole village and local area can benefit from.”

Johnshaven village hall project.
Michael Fotheringham and Johnshaven Hall committee chairwoman Karelia Wright. Image: Supplied

Hall committee chairwoman Karelia Wright said: “We’d like to thank Michael and all his team at Fotheringham Homes for their willingness to listen and to work with us on this venture.

“In the care and generosity they have shown and the professionalism and skill they have brought to this project, they have gone over and above what might have been expected.

“The fantastic new annexe which they have built and fitted out to such a high standard provides a legacy that will be appreciated for many years to come by those who use our hall.”

Fascinating history

The hall has an interesting past.

It was built in 1879 at a cost of £300 and started on a sober note as a Good Templars’ Hall.

As the temperance movement went into decline in Scotland, the hall was taken into private ownership.

It then became a tattie store before being purchased for the village in 1957.

Since then, the hall has been the social heart of Johnshaven.

Its walls have witnessed many great events from tea dances and ceilidhs to band nights, pantomimes and live theatre.

Johnshaven village hall improvements.
The new toilets inside the hall annexe. Image: Supplied

And it remains a hub for groups and clubs including the Guides, bowling, bridge and the Catch Up Cafe.

It also hosts workshops and courses run by local artist Rebecca Westguard.

The committee has plans to raise funds for stage lighting, a sound system and a film projector to improve the range of events that can be offered.

They also hope the new upstairs multipurpose room will help increase income, helping to keep hire costs as low as possible for local residents.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A combination of factors has led to the closure of Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Paul Reid
Double whammy delivers closure blow to Forfar Indoor Bowling Club after more than 30…
Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.
Arbroath mother's mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain
Post Thumbnail
Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton at the fenced off Inglis Court site.
Empty Inglis Court sheltered housing site will be blot on Edzell landscape for at…
Bryony Walker bright in green for the start of the 250th Montrose parkrun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Montrose parkrun passes 250th event milestone
Director Harry Aspinwall (with headphones) and actors (right) Clive Russell and Bobby Rainsbury on location in the Angus farmhouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Netflix star Harry home in Angus for busman's holiday directorial debut
Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar. Image: Google
Second outbreak of scabies at Angus care home amid national shortage of treatments
Abandoned dog in Edzell Muir
Dog found tethered to tree and 'abandoned' in Angus
3
William Hamilton.
Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse