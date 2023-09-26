NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship

Legendary American Football quarterback John Elway is heading to the Dunhill Links Championship to take the stage in another of the world’s great sporting venues.

The Washington-born Hall of Famer spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

Two-time Superbowl winner Elway retired in 1999 but remains one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history.

And he says the opportunity to tee up on the Old Course at St Andrews next month is a huge honour.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at St Andrews,” said the 63-year-old, who is making his Dunhill debut.

“You can’t imagine anywhere more different to Denver’s Mile High Stadium where I played with the Broncos.

“But they are both iconic sporting venues and it will be a joy to take part in the Alfred Dunhill Links.

“I am delighted to have been invited.”

Unique event

The $5 million prize fund event tees off on October 5.

Preparations are already well underway at St Andrews and the other venues of Carnoustie’s Championship course and Kingsbarns.

It’s winning formula is an individual professional event for the world’s leading golfers and the team championship which pairs the pros with amateur golfers, creating a unique atmosphere.

Elway is among a host of sports stars and celebs playing in the teams’ event.

Another debutant is South Africa Rugby World Cup winning flanker Schalk Burger Jnr.

The Springbok was capped 86 times in a career which included the 2007 win in France which his countrymen hope to emulate this year.

“My dad has played for many years and told me how much fun it is,” said the 40-year-old.

“He’s also told me how amazing the courses are and as someone who loves golf my anticipation levels are epic.”

Other top flight sportsmen picking up their clubs to partner the professionals include a clutch of England cricketers.

Stuart Broad, who bowed out after taking the last two Australian wickets in this summer’s Ashes series is among them.

Fellow fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, Kevin Pietersen and Allan Lamb are also playing.

Golf fans are always keen to get up close with celebs who bag a spot in the event.

Caddyshack star Bill Murray, Westlife star Ronan Keating, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Samuel L Jackson and 50 Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan have all enjoyed taking part.

And with the championship taking place the week after the Ryder Cup, there are hopes the European pros in the field will be coming to Fife and Angus on the back of a win in Rome.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place from October 5 to 8.