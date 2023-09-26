NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship

St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns will host the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship from October 5 to 8 when celebs and sporting stars will join some of the world's top golfers on the fairways.

By Graham Brown
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Legendary American Football quarterback John Elway is heading to the Dunhill Links Championship to take the stage in another of the world’s great sporting venues.

The Washington-born Hall of Famer spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

Two-time Superbowl winner Elway retired in 1999 but remains one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history.

And he says the opportunity to tee up on the Old Course at St Andrews next month is a huge honour.

John Elway Denver Broncos.
John Elway in action during the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl XXXII win over Green Bay Packers in 1998.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at St Andrews,” said the 63-year-old, who is making his Dunhill debut.

“You can’t imagine anywhere more different to Denver’s Mile High Stadium where I played with the Broncos.

“But they are both iconic sporting venues and it will be a joy to take part in the Alfred Dunhill Links.

“I am delighted to have been invited.”

Unique event

The $5 million prize fund event tees off on October 5.

Preparations are already well underway at St Andrews and the other venues of Carnoustie’s Championship course and Kingsbarns.

Carnoustie Links ready for Dunhill Championship.
Carnoustie Links is gearing up for the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s winning formula is an individual professional event for the world’s leading golfers and the team championship which pairs the pros with amateur golfers, creating a unique atmosphere.

Elway is among a host of sports stars and celebs playing in the teams’ event.

Another debutant is South Africa Rugby World Cup winning flanker Schalk Burger Jnr.

The Springbok was capped 86 times in a career which included the 2007 win in France which his countrymen hope to emulate this year.

Ryan Fox Dunhill winner
Ryan Fox was the pro winner of the 2022 Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

“My dad has played for many years and told me how much fun it is,” said the 40-year-old.

“He’s also told me how amazing the courses are and as someone who loves golf my anticipation levels are epic.”

Other top flight sportsmen picking up their clubs to partner the professionals include a clutch of England cricketers.

Stuart Broad, who bowed out after taking the last two Australian wickets in this summer’s Ashes series is among them.

Fellow fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, Kevin Pietersen and Allan Lamb are also playing.

Kathryn Newton at Dunhill Links Championship
Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton at the 2022 Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Golf fans are always keen to get up close with celebs who bag a spot in the event.

Caddyshack star Bill Murray, Westlife star Ronan Keating, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Samuel L Jackson and 50 Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan have all enjoyed taking part.

And with the championship taking place the week after the Ryder Cup, there are hopes the European pros in the field will be coming to Fife and Angus on the back of a win in Rome.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place from October 5 to 8.

