Police descend on empty shop on Arbroath High Street

Police have descended on a former shop unit on Arbroath High Street.

Officers are said to have forced entry to the old Happit outlet, near Boots, on Tuesday morning.

Locals described seeing the front door of the premises smashed and officers with gloves searching inside.

Police vehicles have parked at both the front and back of the unit, which has been empty for several years.

The reason for the police presence is not yet clear.

One local worker said: “The shop has been shut since the pandemic.

“The police arrived here around 8am with all sorts of tools to force entry.

“There was an officer in riot gear and I could hear them banging the door to get in.”

Police with gloves search former Arbroath High Street shop

One man, who works at a nearby business, told The Courier: “I’ve been aware of police being here from at least 9am.

“There were five or six officers at the rear of the building. They had search gloves on.”

One shopper said he also saw police inside the entrance to the shop.

He added: “There was smashed glass on the ground at the entrance

“At about 11am, another police van arrived at the front of the shop.

“There are two units parked at the back.”

There have previously been plans to turn the former Happit unit into a takeaway but the outlet remains disused.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow