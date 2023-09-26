Police descend on empty shop on Arbroath High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police descend on empty shop on Arbroath High Street

Officers are said to have forced entry to the derelict former Happit unit.

By James Simpson
Police at the former Happit shop on High Street, Arbroath.
Police at the former Happit shop on High Street, Arbroath. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police have descended on a former shop unit on Arbroath High Street.

Officers are said to have forced entry to the old Happit outlet, near Boots, on Tuesday morning.

Locals described seeing the front door of the premises smashed and officers with gloves searching inside.

Police vehicles have parked at both the front and back of the unit, which has been empty for several years.

The reason for the police presence is not yet clear.

Police at the rear of the former shop on Arbroath High Street
Police at the rear of the former shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One local worker said: “The shop has been shut since the pandemic.

“The police arrived here around 8am with all sorts of tools to force entry.

“There was an officer in riot gear and I could hear them banging the door to get in.”

Police with gloves search former Arbroath High Street shop

One man, who works at a nearby business, told The Courier: “I’ve been aware of police being here from at least 9am.

“There were five or six officers at the rear of the building. They had search gloves on.”

One shopper said he also saw police inside the entrance to the shop.

The shop has been empty for several years. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police inside the smashed door at the former shop. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He added: “There was smashed glass on the ground at the entrance

“At about 11am, another police van arrived at the front of the shop.

“There are two units parked at the back.”

There have previously been plans to turn the former Happit unit into a takeaway but the outlet remains disused.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow

