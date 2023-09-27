Carnoustie children champion the Small Blue butterfly in golf link

The young champions of the rare Small Blue butterfly have partnered with Carnoustie Golf Links to strengthen the species’ habitat in the Angus town.

The county is a stronghold of the tiny insect – but its future remains fragile.

So the diminutive creature is one of 37 Species on the Edge being given priority in a NatureScot partnership project.

The Small Blue’s food source is kidney vetch – which grows along the legendary Carnoustie links.

And a major effort is underway to enhance the habitat by creating a corridor for the wee rarity – their wingspan is only a couple of centimetres – to thrive in.

Planting programme

In 2017, Woodlands Primary School in Carnoustie became the first in the country to champion the species.

The youngsters’ work continued this week with a planting session led by Carnoustie Golf Links head of sustainability Craig Boath.

Craig is the former greenkeeper whose care of Carnoustie’s Championship course helped it attain star status in the Open Championship rota.

He became the links’ first head of sustainability last year.

The appointment was a mark of the links’ management’s commitment to protect and enhance the environment for not only other players who flock from around the globe to play Carnoustie, but also the likes of winged wonder Cupido minimus.

“The Small Blue, being the smallest resident butterfly in Angus, is easily overlooked because of its size and dusky colouring,” said Craig.

“Carnoustie Golf Links hope that working together with Species on the Edge and the local community will ensure the worthwhile project provides a vital lifeline for the vulnerable Small Blue Butterfly for years to come.”

The Small Blue only flies short distances so environmentalists are keen to create the corridor of kidney vetch to sustain the species.

And the latest stage of the Links initiative also included wildflower seed sowing to improve the area’s biodiversity.

Charities’ joint strategy

Species on the Edge involves a number of wildlife and conservation charities.

NatureScot has teamed with Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, the Bat Conservation Trust, Buglife, Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Butterfly Conservation, Plantlife and RSPB Scotland to help a variety of flora and fauna around our coasts and islands.

Other species which special attention is being focused on include: