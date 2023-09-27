Carnoustie children champion the Small Blue butterfly in golf link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie children champion the Small Blue butterfly in golf link

Carnoustie Links and pupils from Woodlands Primary School have planted the sole food source of the rare Small Blue butterfly as part of the Species on the Edge project.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie Links' head of sustainability Craig Boath with Woodlands P7 children in the planting project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Links' head of sustainability Craig Boath with Woodlands P7 children in the planting project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The young champions of the rare Small Blue butterfly have partnered with Carnoustie Golf Links to strengthen the species’ habitat in the Angus town.

The county is a stronghold of the tiny insect – but its future remains fragile.

So the diminutive creature is one of 37 Species on the Edge being given priority in a NatureScot partnership project.

Small blue butterfly.
The Small Blue on a kidney vetch flower. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

The Small Blue’s food source is kidney vetch – which grows along the legendary Carnoustie links.

And a major effort is underway to enhance the habitat by creating a corridor for the wee rarity – their wingspan is only a couple of centimetres – to thrive in.

Planting programme

In 2017, Woodlands Primary School in Carnoustie became the first in the country to champion the species.

The youngsters’ work continued this week with a planting session led by Carnoustie Golf Links head of sustainability Craig Boath.

Craig is the former greenkeeper whose care of Carnoustie’s Championship course helped it attain star status in the Open Championship rota.

Woodlands primary school planting project
P7 pupils with greenkeeping administrator Jodie Docherty (left) Woodlands principal teacher Laura Ferguson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He became the links’ first head of sustainability last year.

The appointment was a mark of the links’ management’s commitment to protect and enhance the environment for not only other players who flock from around the globe to play Carnoustie, but also the likes of winged wonder Cupido minimus.

“The Small Blue, being the smallest resident butterfly in Angus, is easily overlooked because of its size and dusky colouring,” said Craig.

Small Blue butterfly planting project at Carnoustie Links.
Craig Boath with the pupils on the dunes at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Carnoustie Golf Links hope that working together with Species on the Edge and the local community will ensure the worthwhile project provides a vital lifeline for the vulnerable Small Blue Butterfly for years to come.”

The Small Blue only flies short distances so environmentalists are keen to create the corridor of kidney vetch to sustain the species.

And the latest stage of the Links initiative also included wildflower seed sowing to improve the area’s biodiversity.

Charities’ joint strategy

Species on the Edge involves a number of wildlife and conservation charities.

NatureScot has teamed with Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, the Bat Conservation Trust, Buglife, Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Butterfly Conservation, Plantlife and RSPB Scotland to help a variety of flora and fauna around our coasts and islands.

Woodlands primary pupils' small blue butterfly project.
Pupils prepare an area for planting. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Other species which special attention is being focused on include:

  • Brown long-eared bat
  • Dunlin
  • Little tern
  • Great Yellow bumblebee
  • Irish Lady’s tresses
  • Medicinal leech
  • Scottish primrose
  • Shetland mouse-eared hawkweed
  • Tadpole shrimp
  • Talisker burnet

More from Angus & The Mearns

Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Basement burning led to discovery of Brechin dealer's drugs and air rifle
Dundee bins strikes
Angus councillors delay decision on controversial kerbside collection plans
2
A man has died and a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance took place on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson
Man dies following disturbance in Stonehaven
Police officers outside the former Happit shop on High Street, Arbroath.
Cannabis found during raid on empty shop on Arbroath High Street
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preparations underway at Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
NFL legend John Elway among host of sporting stars heading to Dunhill Links Championship
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
Michael Fotheringham (blue shirt, centre) cuts the ribbon on the new Johnshaven Hall annexe. Image: Supplied
Johnshaven Hall looking good for the future after developer delivers new extension
A combination of factors has led to the closure of Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Paul Reid
Double whammy delivers closure blow to Forfar Indoor Bowling Club after more than 30…
Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.
Arbroath mother's mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain