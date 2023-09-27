Angus boy lives the dream of walking out with Scotland rugby squad

A boy from Angus lived out his dream by walking out with the Scotland national team at the Rugby World Cup.

Saul Fenemore, 9, led Scotland onto the pitch as a mascot alongside captain Jamie Ritchie ahead of the match against Tonga on Sunday.

The rugby fanatic was awarded for his strong work ethic and dedication to playing at his local club Carnoustie.

Saul took up the sport three years ago and managed to lose a stone in weight, while also achieving a player of the year award in his age category.

His ambition is to play for Scotland and he was given a taste of what it’s like to wear the thistle on the biggest stage.

Mascot represents Angus at Rugby World Cup

Steve Smith, Saul’s grandfather, said he was “very proud” of his grandson.

He said: “When I found out, tears ran down my face because I know what it means.

“It’s phenomenal, once in a lifetime. I cannot believe it.

“Saul talked me into being a coach and that’s been my passion for the past two years.

“The bond we’ve got together now is fantastic.”

Before Saul flew out to Nice, David Gray, vice-president of Carnoustie Rugby Club said he was “delighted” the nine-year-old was selected.

He said: “This is a fantastic occasion.

“I’m delighted we’ll be represented with the Scotland team at the World Cup.”

Scotland beat Tonga 45-18 in Nice on Sunday to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

The Carnoustie boy is one of 96 children chosen from around the world by worldwide partner of the Rugby World Cup 2023, Defender.

The ‘Defender of Tomorrow’ mascots have been picked for their dedication to making a difference in their local communities.